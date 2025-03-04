Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. Uthai Thani House / I Like Design Studio

Uthai Thani House / I Like Design Studio

Save

Uthai Thani House / I Like Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Balcony, CourtyardUthai Thani House / I Like Design Studio - Exterior PhotographyUthai Thani House / I Like Design Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Deck, BalconyUthai Thani House / I Like Design Studio - Image 5 of 44Uthai Thani House / I Like Design Studio - More Images+ 39

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Nong Ya Plong, Thap Than District, Uthai Thani , Thailand
  • Architects: I Like Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  660
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Soopakorn Srisakul
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Four Metric Corporation Co.,Ltd., Glass Work Co.,Ltd., ID Roof trading Co.,Ltd., Siam Yamato Steel Co.,Ltd.
  • Design Team: Narucha Kuwattanapasiri , Chutimont Chanok-ovat , Siriprapa Prasompan
  • Interior Architect: Narucha Kuwattanapasiri , Chutimont Chanok-ovat
  • Structural Engineer: Kor-It Structural Design and Construction Co.,Ltd
  • System Engineer: Kor-It Structural Design and Construction Co.,Ltd
  • City: Nong Ya Plong, Thap Than District, Uthai Thani
  • Country: Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Uthai Thani House / I Like Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Balcony, Courtyard
© Soopakorn Srisakul

Text description provided by the architects. The house was created to accommodate the future owner's retirement. The house's owner was born and grew up in Uthai Thani Province as part of a traditional farming family. She had the opportunity to study and work in Bangkok, with the goal of returning to her quiet hometown to live with her family. The plot of land was originally owned by grandparents, but the owner's father now lives in a 100-year-old wooden house that is in disrepair. The house's owner wanted to create this new house so that her family could live together. Father, who lives according to the provincial lifestyle, prefers wood over cement, prefers natural air, and dislikes air conditioning systems. The owner of the property, who arrived from Bangkok, clearly likes a modern residence; thus, the architect's main issue was to accommodate both.

Save this picture!
Uthai Thani House / I Like Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© Soopakorn Srisakul
Save this picture!
Uthai Thani House / I Like Design Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood
© Soopakorn Srisakul
Save this picture!
Uthai Thani House / I Like Design Studio - Image 36 of 44
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Uthai Thani House / I Like Design Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Soopakorn Srisakul

This house's living room is modest and uncomplicated. The designer sought to create a narrow perspective from the parking lot on the first floor to bring attention to the living and dining areas, which are open and have a group of trees in the background. The back of the living area is linked to a large Thai kitchen to support the lifestyle of family members who cook together. The area inside is the homeowner's working space, where he occasionally comes to rest before moving there full-time.

Save this picture!
Uthai Thani House / I Like Design Studio - Image 14 of 44
© Soopakorn Srisakul
Save this picture!
Uthai Thani House / I Like Design Studio - Image 16 of 44
© Soopakorn Srisakul
Save this picture!
Uthai Thani House / I Like Design Studio - Image 37 of 44
Second Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Uthai Thani House / I Like Design Studio - Interior Photography, Wood
© Soopakorn Srisakul
Save this picture!
Uthai Thani House / I Like Design Studio - Image 27 of 44
© Soopakorn Srisakul

Deepest at the end of the floor is a father's bedroom for those who choose to sleep on the bottom floor. He wants it to be well-ventilated while remaining highly safe at night. The designer created a wall to allow air to flow inside. On the other side of the bedroom is a wooden door that can be rotated to open during the day to see the view outside and closed and locked at night for security. The second story was designed as the homeowner's bedroom. A big balcony in front of the master bedroom connects to the walkway balcony and provides a view of the rice fields as far as the eye can see. It also serves as an awning for the first floor.

Save this picture!
Uthai Thani House / I Like Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© Soopakorn Srisakul

This house evolved from the owner's father's lifestyle, which included a preference for wood and traditional Thai dwellings, as well as living in space beneath a Thai house. The creator intended for the father to be able to continue living life as usual without having to modify his usage patterns, hence boosting convenience and safety. Homeowners are already accustomed to modern dwellings, so they do not need to change their behavior.

Save this picture!
Uthai Thani House / I Like Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© Soopakorn Srisakul
Save this picture!
Uthai Thani House / I Like Design Studio - Image 5 of 44
© Soopakorn Srisakul
Save this picture!
Uthai Thani House / I Like Design Studio - Image 44 of 44
Detail
Save this picture!
Uthai Thani House / I Like Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© Soopakorn Srisakul

The project revolutionizes this house into a modern Thai home with a steel construction that is stronger than a wood structure. To ensure easy maintenance, the house only utilizes wood as a surface covering material. All the timber utilized to construct the house was old wood that the father had collected over time.  Although there are many different types of wood, the color of each is unique. They must be positioned so that the colors are similar and colored in the same direction, which is challenging to build. But it's good and holds sentimental meaning for the father and owner.

Save this picture!
Uthai Thani House / I Like Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Soopakorn Srisakul

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
I Like Design Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand
Cite: "Uthai Thani House / I Like Design Studio" 04 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027535/uthai-thani-house-i-like-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags