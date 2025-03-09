Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Razan Residence / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio

Razan Residence / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Balcony

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Apartments
Mehrshahr, Iran
  • Design Team: Najmeh Etemadi, Elina Vazinfard, Nastaran Hadidi, Diba Baghernejad
  • Presentation Team: Afshin Khodabandehloo
  • Structural Design: Jalal-al-din Sajjadian
  • Mechanical Consultant: Majid Bakhtiari
  • City: Mehrshahr
  • Country: Iran
Razan Residence / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Parham Taghioff

Text description provided by the architects. The Razan residential building is located in the First Alley, Fourth West Street, on a 1375-square-meter plot. This three-story building consists of 12 residential units, carefully designed to balance privacy and community living. The basement level includes essential facilities such as parking spaces, storage rooms, a mechanical room, and caretaker accommodations. On the ground floor, the building features a spacious lobby area, a multipurpose hall, and a swimming pool complex, ensuring a high standard of comfort and convenience for the residents.

Razan Residence / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio - Interior Photography
© Parham Taghioff

The area where Razan is situated, Mehrshahr, is renowned for its villa-like urban fabric, where buildings are harmoniously integrated with lush green spaces. This unique characteristic has historically set the area apart from more densely urbanized districts. However, the growing trend of constructing apartment-style buildings in the region is gradually overshadowing this defining feature, which has long contributed to the neighborhood's charm and tranquility.

Razan Residence / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio - Interior Photography
© Parham Taghioff
Razan Residence / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Parham Taghioff
Razan Residence / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio - Image 19 of 19
First Floor Plan
Razan Residence / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio - Image 4 of 19
© Parham Taghioff

In response to this urban shift, the design of the Razan building focuses on preserving and enhancing the villa-inspired atmosphere. The goal was to create residential units that foster a strong connection with the outdoor environment. Each unit has been designed with semi-open spaces, such as terraces or balconies, that offer residents a direct interaction with the surrounding greenery. These outdoor spaces not only provide a visual connection to nature but also enhance natural ventilation and daylight within the units, contributing to a healthier and more pleasant living environment.

Razan Residence / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio - Image 5 of 19
© Parham Taghioff

The building's facade reflects this approach, emphasizing a villa-inspired aesthetic that incorporates a variety of unit layouts. This diversity creates a dynamic composition while maintaining a unified overall design. The facade highlights the individuality of each unit, while still preserving harmony within the larger structure. Green elements have been integrated into the facade, reinforcing the building's connection with the natural surroundings and promoting sustainability.

Razan Residence / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Wood, Balcony
© Parham Taghioff

Razan serves as a response to the increasing urbanization of Mehrshahr. It offers a sustainable alternative that respects the area's distinctive identity and ensures that the community's cherished villa-like atmosphere remains intact. This project effectively balances modern living requirements with the preservation of the neighborhood's natural ambiance, making it a welcoming and harmonious space for its residents.

Razan Residence / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© Parham Taghioff

Project location

Address:Mehrshahr, Karaj, Iran

About this office
Pargar Architecture and Design Studio
Cite: "Razan Residence / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio" 09 Mar 2025. ArchDaily.

