Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. Baan Tectonix House / I Like Design Studio

Baan Tectonix House / I Like Design Studio

Save

Baan Tectonix House / I Like Design Studio - Interior Photography, Dining roomBaan Tectonix House / I Like Design Studio - Image 19 of 40Baan Tectonix House / I Like Design Studio - Image 6 of 40Baan Tectonix House / I Like Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairBaan Tectonix House / I Like Design Studio - More Images+ 35

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Thailand
  • Design Team: Narucha Kuwattanapasiri, Kunatip Thonglueang
  • Interior Architect: Nuttapong Sirasaporn
  • Structural Engineer: Pongsakorn Soontranont
  • System Engineer: Sutida Sirimungkla, Tanakorn Eaksongkiat, Rawiwan Tiwawong
  • Client: Supasit Tepumnuasakul
  • Country: Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Baan Tectonix House / I Like Design Studio - Interior Photography, Concrete, Courtyard
© Soopakorn Srisakul

Text description provided by the architects. This house serves as an extension of the existing home where the owners currently reside. It has been thoughtfully planned to accommodate the family's future living arrangements and to provide a comfortable space for the parents to live together. The L-shaped plot for the new house is divided into three distinct zones. The deepest section is reserved as a private and tranquil residence for the elderly, allowing them to have their own space for relaxation and solitude. It features a separate vehicle entrance, independent from the main house.

Save this picture!
Baan Tectonix House / I Like Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Beam
© Soopakorn Srisakul
Save this picture!
Baan Tectonix House / I Like Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Soopakorn Srisakul
Save this picture!
Baan Tectonix House / I Like Design Studio - Image 34 of 40
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Baan Tectonix House / I Like Design Studio - Image 6 of 40
© Soopakorn Srisakul

The central zone is designed as a high-ceiling hall for dining and lounging, serving as a communal area where family members can gather and spend quality time together. This space seamlessly connects to the balcony, a pavilion, or a multipurpose room on the second floor, extending further to the pool area. The service area, including the maid's quarters and kitchen, is situated on the left side of the property for convenience, and it is designed to connect with both the old and new houses. A service route runs along the back of the property, providing discreet access to the parents' residence without interrupting the central family space when activities are underway.

Save this picture!
Baan Tectonix House / I Like Design Studio - Image 4 of 40
© Soopakorn Srisakul
Save this picture!
Baan Tectonix House / I Like Design Studio - Interior Photography, Concrete, Courtyard
© Soopakorn Srisakul
Save this picture!
Baan Tectonix House / I Like Design Studio - Image 39 of 40
Section 03
Save this picture!
Baan Tectonix House / I Like Design Studio - Image 19 of 40
© Soopakorn Srisakul
Save this picture!
Baan Tectonix House / I Like Design Studio - Image 3 of 40
© Soopakorn Srisakul

Surrounded by neighboring homes, the land is located within a residential village. The designer has aligned the layout of the house in an L-shape to fit the plot, with the roof designed to be elevated and sloping, effectively shielding the view of the neighboring two-story house at the rear. This angled roof opens up vistas of the sky, enhancing the sense of openness and connection with the natural surroundings. The front of the house features a tall, solid fence, ensuring privacy for the swimming pool area and preventing visibility from neighbors in front. This creates an enclosed sanctuary where the house embraces its surroundings, leaving only the garden, pool, and sky in view.

Save this picture!
Baan Tectonix House / I Like Design Studio - Image 21 of 40
© Soopakorn Srisakul

The outcome of this design, from the thoughtful layout to the functional details, fosters an intimate and enclosed environment. The designer felt a deep sense of familial connection and warmth, which is expressed through the architecture itself. The creation of this enclosed space acts like a protective embrace, with the humble form of the structure symbolizing the simplicity and closeness of the family. Even the smallest design details reflect the careful consideration and love for the homeowner's family. The designer believes that the transformation of this house from drawing to architecture genuinely mirrors the family's lifestyle and values.

Save this picture!
Baan Tectonix House / I Like Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© Soopakorn Srisakul

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
I Like Design Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand
Cite: "Baan Tectonix House / I Like Design Studio" 10 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027506/baan-tectonix-i-like-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags