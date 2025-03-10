Baan Tectonix House / I Like Design Studio

+ 35

Design Team: Narucha Kuwattanapasiri, Kunatip Thonglueang

Interior Architect: Nuttapong Sirasaporn

Structural Engineer: Pongsakorn Soontranont

System Engineer: Sutida Sirimungkla, Tanakorn Eaksongkiat, Rawiwan Tiwawong

Client: Supasit Tepumnuasakul

Country: Thailand

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This house serves as an extension of the existing home where the owners currently reside. It has been thoughtfully planned to accommodate the family's future living arrangements and to provide a comfortable space for the parents to live together. The L-shaped plot for the new house is divided into three distinct zones. The deepest section is reserved as a private and tranquil residence for the elderly, allowing them to have their own space for relaxation and solitude. It features a separate vehicle entrance, independent from the main house.

The central zone is designed as a high-ceiling hall for dining and lounging, serving as a communal area where family members can gather and spend quality time together. This space seamlessly connects to the balcony, a pavilion, or a multipurpose room on the second floor, extending further to the pool area. The service area, including the maid's quarters and kitchen, is situated on the left side of the property for convenience, and it is designed to connect with both the old and new houses. A service route runs along the back of the property, providing discreet access to the parents' residence without interrupting the central family space when activities are underway.

Surrounded by neighboring homes, the land is located within a residential village. The designer has aligned the layout of the house in an L-shape to fit the plot, with the roof designed to be elevated and sloping, effectively shielding the view of the neighboring two-story house at the rear. This angled roof opens up vistas of the sky, enhancing the sense of openness and connection with the natural surroundings. The front of the house features a tall, solid fence, ensuring privacy for the swimming pool area and preventing visibility from neighbors in front. This creates an enclosed sanctuary where the house embraces its surroundings, leaving only the garden, pool, and sky in view.

The outcome of this design, from the thoughtful layout to the functional details, fosters an intimate and enclosed environment. The designer felt a deep sense of familial connection and warmth, which is expressed through the architecture itself. The creation of this enclosed space acts like a protective embrace, with the humble form of the structure symbolizing the simplicity and closeness of the family. Even the smallest design details reflect the careful consideration and love for the homeowner's family. The designer believes that the transformation of this house from drawing to architecture genuinely mirrors the family's lifestyle and values.