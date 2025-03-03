Another Smith Restaurant / TasteSpace

+ 15

Text description provided by the architects. TasteSpace has been entrusted with designing Another Smith, the second-generation restaurant of Kapor Pla Rim Moei, a highly successful establishment in Tak province. This project draws inspiration from the legacy and reputation of the owner's parents, who built their success around their signature fish maw dishes. The name "Another Smith" is derived from the owner's surname, Smithikorn, a Thai-Chinese family that has achieved great success in Thai-Chinese cuisine. TasteSpace took inspiration from traditional Chinese family seals when designing the logo, using red as the primary color—symbolizing good fortune in Chinese culture—paired with blue, inspired by fish scales, reflecting the family's secret fish-based recipes.

To ensure that the design harmonizes with the local context, TasteSpace collaborated with Thor Kaichon and a team of bamboo architecture specialists to develop a structure primarily using natural materials. The new restaurant is built on an open plot, with a strong focus on functional flow, operational efficiency, and a seamless customer journey. The space planning integrates both interior and exterior design from the Master Plan stage.

The restaurant is divided into three main sections: a restaurant, café, and jewelry shop. The layout starts with the left wing, which houses the jewelry shop, office, and a private dining room. The right wing features the café and main dining area, while the kitchen is strategically placed at the back center, ensuring smooth food service to both the restaurant and the private dining room. The layout is designed for flexibility—for example, in the morning, only the front café operates, while the restaurant section opens later in the day.

To enhance the uniqueness of the bamboo elements, TasteSpace and Thor Kaichon developed a special blue dyeing technique for bamboo, which is incorporated into the structure and interior design. This includes a blue-dyed bamboo ceiling in the café area. The facade features alternating blue-dyed and natural bamboo arranged in a fish-scale pattern. Behind the coffee bar, a perforated wall showcasing the "SM" logo serves as a striking design element. Additionally, the bar counter is adorned with blue diagonal tiles, reinforcing the fish-scale motif.

TasteSpace envisions Another Smith as a space where customers can fully immerse themselves in a relaxing atmosphere, enjoying both the ambiance and the flavors of the cuisine. At the same time, the restaurant aims to establish a strong, distinctive identity that clearly represents the brand.