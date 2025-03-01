ETHR Clubhaus Cafe Bakery / shell+core

+ 12

Design Team: Ghalia Korban, Jade Daniel, Jijo Thomas, Ajmal Shereef

General Constructing: Exceptional Interiors

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: PS LAB

Country: United Arab Emirates

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Designed by interior architecture firm shell+core, ETHR Clubhaus is a cafe/bakery space in Sharjah, UAE that represents an exclusive lifestyle where design, art, food, and wellbeing are celebrated in a zen, plant-filled setting.

Upon entering a sunken garden lounge, across a narrow, light-filled retail/kitchen block to the main dining area, the space is wholesome and welcoming - set on multiple levels encouraging customer and staff interaction. The idea of 'openness' is pushed, with an engaging facade spanning the full length of the space, bound by a large central kitchen block made of plywood and textured glass, radiating a warm perimeter glow from within, creating a play of shadows during operational hours.

Sustainable, recycled materials dominate the interior, including a re-purposed cork wallpaper in brown earthy hues contrasting a white travertine stone flooring. A feature green marble derived from rock formations present in Sharjah's local context allows for a cohesive layering of materials that reference its surroundings as part of its overall spatial narrative.

Overall, ETHR Clubhaus is an amalgamation of objects, volumes, materials, and textures coming together to explore the art of storytelling through design, gracefully navigating a spatial narrative around that and allowing it to unfold.