ETHR Clubhaus Cafe Bakery / shell+core

ETHR Clubhaus Cafe Bakery / shell+core - Interior Photography, ColumnETHR Clubhaus Cafe Bakery / shell+core - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairETHR Clubhaus Cafe Bakery / shell+core - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, ChairETHR Clubhaus Cafe Bakery / shell+core - Image 5 of 17ETHR Clubhaus Cafe Bakery / shell+core - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop Interiors
United Arab Emirates
  • Architects: shell+core
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Bianca Studio
  • Lead Architects: shell+core
  • Design Team: Ghalia Korban, Jade Daniel, Jijo Thomas, Ajmal Shereef
  • General Constructing: Exceptional Interiors
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: PS LAB
ETHR Clubhaus Cafe Bakery / shell+core - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair
© Bianca Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Designed by interior architecture firm shell+core, ETHR Clubhaus is a cafe/bakery space in Sharjah, UAE that represents an exclusive lifestyle where design, art, food, and wellbeing are celebrated in a zen, plant-filled setting.

ETHR Clubhaus Cafe Bakery / shell+core - Interior Photography, Column
© Bianca Studio

Upon entering a sunken garden lounge, across a narrow, light-filled retail/kitchen block to the main dining area, the space is wholesome and welcoming - set on multiple levels encouraging customer and staff interaction. The idea of 'openness' is pushed, with an engaging facade spanning the full length of the space, bound by a large central kitchen block made of plywood and textured glass, radiating a warm perimeter glow from within, creating a play of shadows during operational hours.

ETHR Clubhaus Cafe Bakery / shell+core - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Bianca Studio
ETHR Clubhaus Cafe Bakery / shell+core - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Bianca Studio

Sustainable, recycled materials dominate the interior, including a re-purposed cork wallpaper in brown earthy hues contrasting a white travertine stone flooring. A feature green marble derived from rock formations present in Sharjah's local context allows for a cohesive layering of materials that reference its surroundings as part of its overall spatial narrative.

ETHR Clubhaus Cafe Bakery / shell+core - Interior Photography, Closet
© Bianca Studio
ETHR Clubhaus Cafe Bakery / shell+core - Interior Photography, Wood
© Bianca Studio
ETHR Clubhaus Cafe Bakery / shell+core - Interior Photography, Chair
© Bianca Studio

Overall, ETHR Clubhaus is an amalgamation of objects, volumes, materials, and textures coming together to explore the art of storytelling through design, gracefully navigating a spatial narrative around that and allowing it to unfold.

ETHR Clubhaus Cafe Bakery / shell+core - Image 5 of 17
© Bianca Studio

Project location

Address:Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Cite: "ETHR Clubhaus Cafe Bakery / shell+core" 01 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027471/ethr-clubhaus-cafe-bakery-shell-plus-core> ISSN 0719-8884

