Franchissement Urbain Public Space Crossing / Marc Mimram

Partner Engineer: Jacques Durst, Razvan Ionica

Architect Engineer: Laura Fontaine,Quentin Bellancourt, Grégoire Loriot de Rouvray

Architect: Nathalie Kreib, Sergio Pauletto, François Renson

Artist: Echora, Nadine Schütz - Echora

Program / Use / Building Function: Footbridge - Bridge

Client: Plaine commune

Lighting Designer: Agence On

Engineer: Igrec Ingénierie, Artelia

Structural Engineer: Marc Mimram Ingénierie

Project Management: Plaine Commune Développement

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. Between the two stations of Pleyel and Saint-Denis Stade de France, the Franchissement Urbain Pleyel provides an opportunity to create a public space at the heart of the city that, beyond its functional link, becomes a place of habitation, transit, but also a place of relaxation, residence, development of urban pleasures, and attention to the magnificent panorama that the railway river opens up to the horizon. The aim was to transform this functional link into a true place, an urban space that is appropriable, livable, and generous, making the most of the site's unique conditions without denying them, to create urban components, places of enjoyment that establish the bridge as a real piece of city infrastructure, a new focal point for the Landy Pleyel neighborhood.

The hosting structures of the possible programs are inseparable from the crossings. They enhance the programs by making the structure livable, readable at all scales—close in the pedestrian path and distant in the city's skyline. The three superstructures shape the urban landscape, forming rocks and spider-like compositions that develop in the sky of Saint-Denis, creating moments along the pedestrian journey. Along the paths, the bridge offers a variety of urban pleasures that are accessible and enjoyable for both cyclists and pedestrians. To the west, as you exit the Pleyel station, the superstructure continues on the small span of the independent crossing. It forms a rock-like shape that extends the topography of the ground, allowing users to appropriate the space by sitting or relaxing to the south, lying in the sun, or creating a place of conviviality. This inhabitable topography ensures the rigidity of the structure and the crossing of the small span.

On the large crossing along the bridge, the structure consists of a system of multiple arches supporting the artwork installation by Nadine Schütz. The central square is naturally organized topographically thanks to the two pedestrian routes, north and south, that it links. The steps naturally integrate into this topography, within which are stairways and a ramp accessible to people with reduced mobility. This forms a central sequence in the design, a space for both use and representation, a balcony-like square, ideally oriented towards the south, protecting pedestrians from the traffic to the north. This square is accessible and welcoming to all, both day and night.

The garden structure of the station to the east consists of multiple arches that shape a set of open lines in the sky, creating a soft, curved, and light form open to the sky. It is a plant-based system, forming a vegetal veil from the structure to the ground, and from the ground to the structure. It is, therefore, a welcoming structure for the plant world, creating a specific, random, and living sequence within the crossing system. The stairs and escalators will lead to the platforms, and the station becomes airborne, embedded within the bridge's structure, allowing users to access Pleyel station directly from the deck level.

The project organizes multiple, varied, and unique sequences that users can appropriate, creating a truly inhabited space within the transforming city. The urban and architectural proposal of our project is based on two hypotheses: that of a rational and free structure supporting an adaptable program, and that of a major public space in the city offered to multiple paths and the pleasures of the place. The reasoned static and constructive unity is complemented by the diversity of possible paths, appropriable places, moments, and crossed sequences.