World
Domes Noruz Mykonos Hotel / Urban Soul Project

Domes Noruz Mykonos Hotel / Urban Soul Project - Exterior Photography, Balcony

Hospitality Architecture, Hotels, Hotels Interiors
Greece
  • Architects: Urban Soul Project
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4050
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Anima Vision
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Kave Home, AD Light, Almeco, BRIGHT, Candle Light, Desikos, KAFKAS, Kiskinidis, Kourtis Contract, La Redoute, Living ceramics, Luminart, Prolight SA, Svolos, VIEKKO FRAMES, Veranda, placed
  • Lead Team: Polina Liarostathi, Nikoletta Daniil, Nikoletta Gkoka
  • Design Team: Mariza Argyrou, Agis Tompros, Michalis Giapitzoglou, Panagiotis Skraparlis, Mina Chatzimanoli
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Dr. Constane C. Spyrakos, Technika
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Arxiko Consulting Engineers
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: ADLight
  • Project Management: Bain Capital Private Equity, Special Financial Solutions S.A, Focal Project Managers
  • General Constructing: ERGOLINE IKE
  • Country: Greece
Domes Noruz Mykonos Hotel / Urban Soul Project - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Anima Vision

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in Agios Stefanos Bay, Domes Noruz Mykonos is just ten minutes from Mykonos town. Inspired by the ageless allure of Cycladic minimalism, this five-star hotel seamlessly incorporates Myconean forms, notably seen in the delicate claustra, which adorn its exterior. Light and shadows are carefully orchestrated, with large windows and openings filling communal and private spaces with natural light, creating depth and character.

Domes Noruz Mykonos Hotel / Urban Soul Project - Exterior Photography
© Anima Vision
Domes Noruz Mykonos Hotel / Urban Soul Project - Image 21 of 21
Plan
Domes Noruz Mykonos Hotel / Urban Soul Project - Interior Photography
© Anima Vision
Domes Noruz Mykonos Hotel / Urban Soul Project - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Lighting
© Anima Vision

Originally an existing building on the verge of oblivion, it has been reborn, preserving its heritage with natural materials and soft edges. Every room captures Aegean views, promoting relaxation and slow living. The building incorporates a selection of natural materials like marble, timber, and local stone in its construction and decor. These elements not only contribute to the Cycladic aesthetic but also evoke a sense of grounding and connection to the island's natural beauty. Breathtaking Aegean panoramas are a hallmark of this design.

Domes Noruz Mykonos Hotel / Urban Soul Project - Image 18 of 21
© Anima Vision

A focus on slow living and understated luxury is evident, with most rooms featuring private pools or jacuzzis for a personal oasis. Communal areas encourage calmness, allowing you to savor the moment. Our infinity pool, designed to be shared and savored, offers the perfect spot to unwind, take a deep breath, and fully immerse yourself in the essence of relaxation.

Domes Noruz Mykonos Hotel / Urban Soul Project - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Anima Vision
Domes Noruz Mykonos Hotel / Urban Soul Project - Interior Photography, Chair, Patio
© Anima Vision

In a world of over-designed spaces, Domes Noruz Mykonos offers humble luxury, indulging you in life's simple pleasures.

Project location

Address:Mykonos, Greece

Material

Concrete

#Tags

Cite: "Domes Noruz Mykonos Hotel / Urban Soul Project" 16 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027412/domes-noruz-mykonos-hotel-urban-soul-project> ISSN 0719-8884

