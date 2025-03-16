Domes Noruz Mykonos Hotel / Urban Soul Project

+ 16

Lead Team: Polina Liarostathi, Nikoletta Daniil, Nikoletta Gkoka

Design Team: Mariza Argyrou, Agis Tompros, Michalis Giapitzoglou, Panagiotis Skraparlis, Mina Chatzimanoli

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Dr. Constane C. Spyrakos, Technika

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Arxiko Consulting Engineers

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: ADLight

Project Management: Bain Capital Private Equity, Special Financial Solutions S.A, Focal Project Managers

General Constructing: ERGOLINE IKE

Country: Greece

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in Agios Stefanos Bay, Domes Noruz Mykonos is just ten minutes from Mykonos town. Inspired by the ageless allure of Cycladic minimalism, this five-star hotel seamlessly incorporates Myconean forms, notably seen in the delicate claustra, which adorn its exterior. Light and shadows are carefully orchestrated, with large windows and openings filling communal and private spaces with natural light, creating depth and character.

Originally an existing building on the verge of oblivion, it has been reborn, preserving its heritage with natural materials and soft edges. Every room captures Aegean views, promoting relaxation and slow living. The building incorporates a selection of natural materials like marble, timber, and local stone in its construction and decor. These elements not only contribute to the Cycladic aesthetic but also evoke a sense of grounding and connection to the island's natural beauty. Breathtaking Aegean panoramas are a hallmark of this design.

A focus on slow living and understated luxury is evident, with most rooms featuring private pools or jacuzzis for a personal oasis. Communal areas encourage calmness, allowing you to savor the moment. Our infinity pool, designed to be shared and savored, offers the perfect spot to unwind, take a deep breath, and fully immerse yourself in the essence of relaxation.

In a world of over-designed spaces, Domes Noruz Mykonos offers humble luxury, indulging you in life's simple pleasures.