Bonded House / C.Kairouz Architects

Bonded House by C.Kairouz Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 252 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Tom Ross

Lead Architects: Chahid Kairouz, Giuseppe Passuello

Lead Team: Chahid Kairouz

Design Team: Giuseppe Passuello, Sammy Kairouz

General Constructing: Trust Projects

Landscape Architecture: Etched Projects

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. Bonded House is a transformative reinterpretation of traditional materials, challenging the conventional aesthetic of a family home. Nestled on a snug corner block, the project showcases stacked brickwork forms bridged with a central light well, creating a striking visual and functional focal point. This architectural choice not only enhances the structure's aesthetic appeal but also maximizes natural light and ventilation, fostering a harmonious indoor-outdoor relationship. Landscaping plays a pivotal role in softening the pared-back design seamlessly integrating the structure with its natural surroundings.

Permeation and transparency play a key role in the success of the restrained design, providing lightness and interplay between the strong forms. The central staircase and the connection to the upper level serve as a sculptural feature and a major source of light inside the home. The perforated metal banisters allow light and leafy views to transfer between the courtyard garden inward. Material choice was crucial, with bricks used throughout as though the structure were carved from a single form. Balancing refined design with family-friendliness, and a light-filled interior, the project embodies a thoughtful approach to modern living, enriching the lives of its inhabitants. Bonded House raises the bar for contemporary design on a compact site.

Bonded House exemplifies a deep understanding of the brief by showcasing progressive architecture and design through meticulous attention to detail and the seamless integration of architectural and interior elements. The client's fit-out background ensured impeccable quality, especially evident in the kitchen and joinery work, closely aligning with the original design vision. Our in-house architecture and interior design services facilitated a cohesive design language, expediting the process. The design optimizes space, offering ample room for a growing family and dedicated areas that cater to work, guest hosting, and children's play. Balancing refined design with a sense of homeliness, Bonded House embodies a thoughtful approach to modern living, enriching its inhabitants' lives. This project effectively maximizes the compact site's potential, creating flexible spaces that harmonize and elevate each other. Bonded House stands as a testament to progressive architecture and design principles.

Maximizing functionality and aesthetics within a limited-size block was a key challenge for the project. To address this, our focus was on designing flexible spaces that seamlessly blend and amplify each other. We carefully considered the use of hard boundaries, using them sparingly to maintain an open and flowing living environment, whilst still providing privacy to the street. This approach allowed the living area to extend effortlessly through large openings into outdoor spaces, blurring the boundary between indoors and outdoors. A key aspect of our design challenge was to create seclusion and a retreat for the Master suite while maintaining a sense of openness and connection to the surrounding environment. We achieved this through an entrance "cut", creating a generous vertical void space via the light well and in turn, creating a separation to enable a parent's sanctuary. Additionally, to optimize the small site, we balanced creating enough living space for a family of four by providing outdoor areas for children and entertaining. By pushing the home hard against the eastern boundary, including an internal courtyard, and designing sightlines from nearly every room to the gardens, we were able to achieve an open feel that connects the home to nature and the neighborhood.

The standout feature of Bonded House lies in its materiality and form. Brick is used throughout, designed to create spaces that feel as though they were carved and cut from a simple volume. This approach creates a sense of unity and permanence, echoed in further detailing choices. Due to the limited size of the block, the focus was on designing flexible areas that blend and amplify each other. Hard boundaries were used sparingly to maintain the flow and openness of the living zone. This careful balance between solid and void allows the living area to spill effortlessly through large openings into outdoor spaces, blurring the line between inside and out. This design approach not only maximizes the use of space but also enhances the overall sense of openness and connection to the surrounding environment.

Internally, incorporating bricks into the staircase and kitchen, along with using Artedomus tiles to echo the external stacked patterns, creates a cohesive vision. Soft finishes in greys, whites, and warm timbers keep the space feeling airy and uplifting. Achieving a sense of grandeur and brightness was crucial for the homeowners. High ceilings, oversized doors, a calming material palette, a central staircase with a light well, and strategically placed skylights all contribute to an expansive atmosphere. The floor plan is designed for modern family life. The children's bedrooms are upstairs with a family bathroom and a second living area. Downstairs includes communal living spaces, a kitchen, laundry, powder room, flexible office, and a central stair separating the master suite. This layout adapts as the family grows, ensuring the home is future-proof.

The project demonstrates a commitment to contemporary sustainability imperatives through thoughtful design and integration of key features. Sustainable elements such as rainwater tanks, metal shrouds, solar panels, double glazing, louvered windows, and landscaping choices were carefully incorporated to reduce environmental impact and maintenance burdens. Priority was given to cross-ventilation to enhance natural airflow and decrease reliance on mechanical heating and cooling systems. Internal walls were strategically designed to provide thermal mass, further improving energy efficiency. Collaboration with a landscape designer and the lead architect's background in landscape architecture ensured sustainable landscaping practices, including the preservation of mature trees and the selection of low-maintenance, water-efficient plants. The driveway was also designed to incorporate greenery in the permeable pavers, maximizing landscaping presence on the small site and enhancing the project's overall sustainability.

The clients are a family of four, consisting of professional parents, one of whom works in the construction industry, and their two young children. Their attention to detail, influenced by their professions and a keen eye for design, as well as their love of entertaining, led them to create a home that enhances family connections and integrates seamlessly with the surrounding landscape, particularly the beautiful mature elm trees. This home is designed to be an exciting place for children to grow up, featuring flexible spaces, tangible materials, and pockets of landscaping and sky visible from multiple vantage points.

The project stands out due to its strong design presence despite its small size. It emphasizes simplicity and restraint, using robust materials to make a bold statement. The striking shapes are softened by mature trees and clever landscaping, blending seamlessly into the streetscape. The light-filled, modern home splits at the entrance, creating distinct zones for daily life and balancing privacy with togetherness. At 252m², the two-story house is grand yet understated, using modest materials in a modern, cohesive way to redefine the typical brick family home.