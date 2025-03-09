Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Rustenburg Farm / Nadine Engelbrecht Architect

Rustenburg Farm / Nadine Engelbrecht Architect

Residential Architecture, Houses
South Africa
  • Architects: Nadine Engelbrecht Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marsel Roothman
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hansgrohe, Conway Flooring
  • Lead Architects: Nadine Engelbrecht
Rustenburg Farm / Nadine Engelbrecht Architect - Exterior Photography
© Marsel Roothman

Text description provided by the architects. After the original thatched farmhouse was mostly destroyed by a fire, the client requested that the new additions to their private game farm outside Rustenburg, South Africa, to have hardy elements that cannot readily catch fire. The new design also had to relate to the site and incorporate the remnants of the original structure. In essence, the goal was for the old and new elements to integrate seamlessly.

Rustenburg Farm / Nadine Engelbrecht Architect - Image 6 of 37
© Marsel Roothman
Rustenburg Farm / Nadine Engelbrecht Architect - Image 36 of 37
Ground Floor Plan
Rustenburg Farm / Nadine Engelbrecht Architect - Image 11 of 37
© Marsel Roothman
Rustenburg Farm / Nadine Engelbrecht Architect - Image 5 of 37
© Marsel Roothman

As established lawyers, the clients and their dog, Chimpy, cherish their secluded retreat from city life. The new building was designed as a low-carbon structure that preserves resources and respects the surrounding nature. To minimize the use of building materials, the base structure was crafted from large-scale stone masonry, using stones collected directly from the site. The builders created a masterpiece, using the largest stones available. This stonework also led to innovative design details. For instance, aluminum profiles were cut into the stone to house the glass doors. Specific stones were selected to jut out in the shower, serving as ledges for shampoo or as lintels over windows. Basins were carved directly from stones, and skill development in stone masonry played a significant role in the construction process, benefiting the workers involved.

Rustenburg Farm / Nadine Engelbrecht Architect - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Lighting, Chair
© Marsel Roothman
Rustenburg Farm / Nadine Engelbrecht Architect - Image 12 of 37
© Marsel Roothman

Concrete floors were cast by hand in situ and polished to create a finished surface, eliminating the need for additional finishing materials. Similarly, all construction materials were left exposed in their raw forms, enhancing the building's natural character.

Rustenburg Farm / Nadine Engelbrecht Architect - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair, Beam
© Marsel Roothman
Rustenburg Farm / Nadine Engelbrecht Architect - Image 37 of 37
1st Floor Plan
Rustenburg Farm / Nadine Engelbrecht Architect - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Lighting, Table
© Marsel Roothman

After the fire, only a double garage with a bedroom suite above remained standing. A new living area, with an open-plan kitchen, was built next to the remaining structure, on the platform of the original house. This central space connects the old bedroom suite with two new bedroom suites and offers views over the Magaliesberg and the refurbished pool. Corrugated sheeting was applied over both the existing and new first floors to create a seamless connection between the old and new buildings.

Rustenburg Farm / Nadine Engelbrecht Architect - Exterior Photography
© Marsel Roothman

The remote location of the site presented challenges, which led to the simplification of materials and construction techniques. The surrounding vegetation continues onto the flat roof, softening the building's footprint and reintegrating nature. The house is entirely off-grid and designed with low-maintenance, integrated passive heating and cooling systems.

Rustenburg Farm / Nadine Engelbrecht Architect - Exterior Photography
© Marsel Roothman

Nadine Engelbrecht Architect
StoneConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Africa

Cite: "Rustenburg Farm / Nadine Engelbrecht Architect" 09 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027406/rustenburg-farm-nadine-engelbrecht-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

