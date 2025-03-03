Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Astral Weeks Flat and Exhibition Space / Oblique

Astral Weeks Flat and Exhibition Space / Oblique - Image 2 of 22Astral Weeks Flat and Exhibition Space / Oblique - Image 3 of 22Astral Weeks Flat and Exhibition Space / Oblique - Interior Photography, WoodAstral Weeks Flat and Exhibition Space / Oblique - Interior Photography

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Gallery, Refurbishment, Apartment Interiors
Greece
  • Architects: Oblique
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  139
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Riccardo De Vecchi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Alumil, ByCocoon, Michael Anastassiades
  • Design Team: Dimitris Chatziioakeimidis, Styliani Livieratou
  • Project Management And General Constructing: Oblique
  • Country: Greece
Astral Weeks Flat and Exhibition Space / Oblique - Image 2 of 22
© Riccardo De Vecchi

Text description provided by the architects. The project concerns the transformation of a former industrial space into an apartment, that can potentially host temporary art exhibitions. The renovation took place in a postwar office building, a dominant typology in the centre of Athens, that posed several challenges. Characteristic of this typology is the insufficiency of domestic infrastructure, like plumbing/sewage installations (toilets located externally per floor), and adaptation limitations for heating/cooling systems. These restraints, in combination with the mixed-use program, informed the design methodology to a large extent.

Astral Weeks Flat and Exhibition Space / Oblique - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Door
© Riccardo De Vecchi
Astral Weeks Flat and Exhibition Space / Oblique - Image 7 of 22
© Riccardo De Vecchi
Astral Weeks Flat and Exhibition Space / Oblique - Image 20 of 22
Axonometry
Astral Weeks Flat and Exhibition Space / Oblique - Image 3 of 22
© Riccardo De Vecchi

The main feature of the composition is the creation of a strict limit that divides the plan in two distinct parts. The first part refers to the perimetrical zone while the second one refers to the blank space that is generated by it. The perimetrical space is where the limit acquires depth and height and transforms into a 3d multifunctional domestic zone. The main characteristic of this zone is the elevated floor, which operates like an infrastructural platform (plumbing, sewage, heating, etc.) and at the same time its form indicates the separation of a more intimate environment (bedrooms, bathrooms), from the rest of the apartment. Moreover, through sliding panels this zone is subdivided into smaller spaces with dynamic limits, allowing for further degrees of privacy. As a result, an enfilade of rooms is formed, which can be used independently or in junction, and can enable the continuous promenade of all the spaces.

Astral Weeks Flat and Exhibition Space / Oblique - Interior Photography, Wood
© Riccardo De Vecchi

The second part refers to the enclosed space, a 'void', whose existence is due to the framing power of the perimeter. It is a continuous and unobstructed space, that can be used according to the user's will, and takes advantage of the continuous glass façade and the absence of columns. Moreover, the flexibility of this space, in combination with the neutral walls that surround it, meets the needs of hosting temporary art exhibitions.

Astral Weeks Flat and Exhibition Space / Oblique - Interior Photography, Wood
© Riccardo De Vecchi
Astral Weeks Flat and Exhibition Space / Oblique - Interior Photography, Wood
© Riccardo De Vecchi
Astral Weeks Flat and Exhibition Space / Oblique - Image 21 of 22
Plan
Astral Weeks Flat and Exhibition Space / Oblique - Interior Photography
© Riccardo De Vecchi

Finally, although an effort is made to separate the different functions of the apartment, at the same time, this particular layout produces spatial interactions, which break the static relation between perimeter (frame) and void space (framed). Specifically, the concentric relationship between the void space and the perimetrical rooms, generates a constant point of reference, an internal "courtyard", or a stage, around which rituals of everyday life unfold. Thus, a new condition is created where "blind" rooms have access into a new internal façade, and others gain double frontage, producing visual and spatial connections from unexpected points of the plan, underlining the importance of an architecture of limits.

Astral Weeks Flat and Exhibition Space / Oblique - Image 6 of 22
© Riccardo De Vecchi

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Athens, Greece

About this office
Oblique
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryRefurbishmentInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsGreece

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Astral Weeks Flat and Exhibition Space / Oblique" 03 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027400/astral-weeks-flat-and-exhibition-space-oblique> ISSN 0719-8884

