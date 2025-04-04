Unusual HQ / Corstorphine & Wright

+ 25

Design Team: Corstorphine & Wright

Planning Design Architect: Walker Associates

Principal Designer: Corstorphine & Wright

Glulam And Timber Frame Subcontractor: Timber Innovations

Client: Unusual Rigging

Cdm Coordinator: CDM Services

Approved Building Inspector: Assent BC

City: Bugbrooke

Country: United Kingdom

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Architects Corstorphine & Wright announce the completion of a new headquarters in Bugbrooke, Northamptonshire for Unusual Rigging. This innovative two-storey building, set on a 4-acre site, is a showcase for cutting-edge circular economy principles and low-carbon design. It also stands out as one of the first new build circular buildings in the UK. With a glulam timber frame and natural biogenic materials, the HQ achieves an impressive EPC A+ rating, producing more energy than it consumes. The building design prioritises functionality and user experience, featuring two rectangular wings connected by a central double-height atrium with a striking staircase, framing a landscaped courtyard. This inviting space serves as the heart of the building, enhancing employee and visitor experience.

Internally, the layout offers a blend of open-plan offices, private meeting rooms, breakout areas, and a canteen, balancing collaboration and privacy while allowing for flexibility as the company evolves. The design follows a fabric-first approach based on Passive House standards to ensure high levels of energy efficiency, whilst also minimising embodied carbon throughout. Biophilic design principles, such as natural planting and organic forms, are seamlessly integrated, promoting a healthier and more productive workplace. Circular economy principles guided the interior fit-out, focusing on low embodied carbon and high reuse potential. Cradle to Cradle certified materials and reversible fixing methods were used to minimise waste, ensuring the building's longevity and sustainability.

Following early-stage collaboration with local architect, Walker Associates, Corstorphine & Wright has developed and delivered a variety of sustainable design elements. The building uses renewable energy sources, including rooftop photovoltaics and an air-source heat pump. Materials including cork flooring, recyclable carpet tiles, and Accoya timber cladding reflect a commitment to long-term sustainability. Breathable, natural paints and Cradle to Cradle certified furniture were selected to ensure indoor air quality and ease of disassembly at the end of the building's life. By focusing on reusable materials and low-carbon solutions, Corstorphine & Wright has created a new building that is as functional as it is environmentally responsible.

Hard landscaping is designed as a patchwork grid of reclaimed and reused landscaping materials, including cobblestones saved from the demolition site of the local 150-year-old Northampton Market Square. Soft landscaping is biodiverse and low maintenance, including a new pond to provide additional animal habitats and natural rainwater attenuation. Unusual HQ serves as a test bed for innovative materials and construction methods, including the first-ever use of Breathaboard, a sustainable natural alternative to traditional plasterboard. While circular economy principles often emphasise re-use and retrofitting, Unusual HQ focuses on future material reuse. Rather than relying heavily on reclaimed materials, the building is designed for its components to be disassembled and reused in the future. The building offers an unparalleled example of how modern businesses can adopt sustainable practices while creating a functional and inspiring workspace. It also highlights the complexities of balancing embodied and operational carbon, the limited supply of reused materials, and the need for committed clients to champion this rigorous, forward-thinking approach to architecture.

Tom Harper, Managing Director of Unusual Rigging, said: "What a pleasure it has been to have Corstorphine & Wright undertake the design of Unusual's new HQ and research building. From the start, they embraced our vision of building a new office in accordance with the key principles of the circular economy, in many instances challenging conventional assumptions about the structural materials used. At a time of global ecological crises, there are few organisations out there that seem to be demonstrating 'active hope', who are showing that an economy that is truly regenerative and restorative by design is a possibility. It has been an inspiring journey." Jonny Plant, Director at Corstorphine & Wright, said: "Unusual Rigging's new HQ is a pioneering example of circular economy principles and low-energy design. Built with sustainable, biogenic materials, it has been carefully designed for durability and disassembly, ensuring the building can be reused at the end of its life. The project challenges traditional approaches by addressing the 'true cost' of materials, including their social and environmental impact, and serves as a test bed for the future of sustainable, circular architecture. It has been a privilege to deliver this building for Unusual Rigging, and I am deeply proud of what we have collectively achieved."