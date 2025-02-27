Club of Courts House / STUDIO MOTLEY

+ 23

Principal Architects: Kajal Gupta, Anand K Rao

Project Architect: Dikshith T George. Megha K Purshotham, Lakshmi S

Interns: Mayank

Program : Residential- Multi -dwelling

Site Area: 23000 sqft

Clients: Thea Estates

Country: India

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Clubhouse at Eden 144 is a social, recreational, and fitness hub that seamlessly blends into its natural and residential surroundings. Positioned to engage with the adjoining landscaped park, it serves as a welcoming space for both quiet retreat and shared experiences. The careful balance of built and open spaces, light and shade, and solid and permeable elements creates a setting that feels both grounded and open.

Deep overhangs, shaded walkways, and landscaped thresholds shape an environment that is inviting yet intimate. The Mangalore tiled roofs, with their generous eaves, recall the verandahs and jagalis of traditional homes—offering shelter while maintaining a strong connection to nature. Polished concrete floors with white marble inlays provide a cool, earthy texture, complemented by Sadarhalli pavers that enhance the tactile experience.

Thoughtfully designed and responsive to its setting, the clubhouse is more than a functional space—it is a place where residents can gather, move, and unwind, in an atmosphere that feels both familiar and refreshing.