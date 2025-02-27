Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Club of Courts House / STUDIO MOTLEY - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Glass, PatioClub of Courts House / STUDIO MOTLEY - Exterior Photography, GardenClub of Courts House / STUDIO MOTLEY - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailClub of Courts House / STUDIO MOTLEY - Image 5 of 28Club of Courts House / STUDIO MOTLEY

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Hospitality Architecture, Fitness Club
India
  • Principal Architects: Kajal Gupta, Anand K Rao
  • Project Architect: Dikshith T George. Megha K Purshotham, Lakshmi S
  • Interns: Mayank
  • Program : Residential- Multi -dwelling
  • Site Area: 23000 sqft
  • Clients: Thea Estates
  • Country: India
  Did you collaborate on this project?
Club of Courts House / STUDIO MOTLEY - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Murtaza Gandhi

Text description provided by the architects. The Clubhouse at Eden 144 is a social, recreational, and fitness hub that seamlessly blends into its natural and residential surroundings. Positioned to engage with the adjoining landscaped park, it serves as a welcoming space for both quiet retreat and shared experiences. The careful balance of built and open spaces, light and shade, and solid and permeable elements creates a setting that feels both grounded and open.

Club of Courts House / STUDIO MOTLEY - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Murtaza Gandhi
Club of Courts House / STUDIO MOTLEY - Image 25 of 28
Plan_legend
Plan_legend
Club of Courts House / STUDIO MOTLEY - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Murtaza Gandhi
Club of Courts House / STUDIO MOTLEY - Image 6 of 28
© Murtaza Gandhi
Club of Courts House / STUDIO MOTLEY - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Glass, Patio
© Murtaza Gandhi
Club of Courts House / STUDIO MOTLEY - Image 27 of 28
Section B
Section B
Club of Courts House / STUDIO MOTLEY - Image 5 of 28
© Murtaza Gandhi

Deep overhangs, shaded walkways, and landscaped thresholds shape an environment that is inviting yet intimate. The Mangalore tiled roofs, with their generous eaves, recall the verandahs and jagalis of traditional homes—offering shelter while maintaining a strong connection to nature. Polished concrete floors with white marble inlays provide a cool, earthy texture, complemented by Sadarhalli pavers that enhance the tactile experience.

Club of Courts House / STUDIO MOTLEY - Image 12 of 28
© Murtaza Gandhi

Thoughtfully designed and responsive to its setting, the clubhouse is more than a functional space—it is a place where residents can gather, move, and unwind, in an atmosphere that feels both familiar and refreshing.

Club of Courts House / STUDIO MOTLEY - Interior Photography, Courtyard, Balcony
© Murtaza Gandhi
Club of Courts House / STUDIO MOTLEY - Exterior Photography, Garden, Stairs
© Murtaza Gandhi

Bangalore, Karnataka, India

STUDIO MOTLEY
Steel
Concrete

Hospitality Architecture
Sports Architecture
Recreation & Training
fitness club
India

Cite: "Club of Courts House / STUDIO MOTLEY" 27 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027367/club-of-courts-house-studio-motley> ISSN 0719-8884

