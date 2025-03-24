Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Indonesia
  5. Sensorium Tropical Shelter / Arti Design Studio

Sensorium Tropical Shelter / Arti Design Studio

Sensorium Tropical Shelter / Arti Design Studio - Image 2 of 26Sensorium Tropical Shelter / Arti Design Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairSensorium Tropical Shelter / Arti Design Studio - Image 4 of 26Sensorium Tropical Shelter / Arti Design Studio - Image 5 of 26Sensorium Tropical Shelter / Arti Design Studio - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Hospitality Architecture
Indonesia
  • Architects: Arti Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  594
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Adi Widiantara
  • Lead Architects: Raynaldo Theodore, Natasha Astari
  • Design Team: Kirey Nadya
  • Lead Team: Marsha Raisa
  • General Constructing: PT. Sukses Dekorindo Semesta
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Erre Luce
  • Landscape Architecture: Wanna Flower
  • Country: Indonesia
Sensorium Tropical Shelter / Arti Design Studio - Image 7 of 26
© Adi Widiantara

Text description provided by the architects. Situated along the route to Echo Beach in Canggu, Bali, Sensorium Tropical Sanctuary is a contemporary interpretation of tropical architecture, where built form, nature, and well-being converge. Designed as an open-air community hub, it invites guests to experience a deep connection with their surroundings while enjoying specialty cuisine against the backdrop of Bali's iconic rice fields.

Sensorium Tropical Shelter / Arti Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Wood, Concrete, Balcony, Handrail
© Adi Widiantara
Sensorium Tropical Shelter / Arti Design Studio - Image 25 of 26
Isometric
Sensorium Tropical Shelter / Arti Design Studio - Image 13 of 26
© Adi Widiantara

Framed between a natural creek and rice paddies, the structure prioritizes integration over imposition. Inspired by the simplicity of vernacular Indonesian gubuk shelters, the design embraces a light, elevated roof, delicately lifted and curved to create a continuous shaded expanse. This floating canopy defines the space below, connecting essential functions while maintaining an uninterrupted relationship with the landscape. The kitchen, placed at the entrance, is left intentionally open, reinforcing a sense of welcome and interaction.

Sensorium Tropical Shelter / Arti Design Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair
© Adi Widiantara
Sensorium Tropical Shelter / Arti Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood
© Adi Widiantara
Sensorium Tropical Shelter / Arti Design Studio - Image 18 of 26
Ground Floor Plan
Sensorium Tropical Shelter / Arti Design Studio - Image 20 of 26
Section A
Sensorium Tropical Shelter / Arti Design Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Concrete
© Adi Widiantara

A winding entrance path (jalan berliku) leads guests toward a foyer bathed in caustic light from a skylit pond, where reflections ripple across surfaces, creating a sense of momentary stillness. Nearby, a brick-formed pastry shop offers a cozy waiting area, while the outdoor terrace provides a sensory experience in Bali's warm climate.

Sensorium Tropical Shelter / Arti Design Studio - Image 8 of 26
© Adi Widiantara

Locally sourced materials ground the project in regional craftsmanship. Warm beige concrete and handcrafted bricks from Balinese soil create a cohesive, organic palette. Glass bricks introduce a play of transparency, filtering daylight into the space. The use of ironwood for decking and solid teak furniture emphasizes durability and natural textures, while an innovative recycled cigarette waste-infused concrete mix signals a step toward sustainable material development.

Sensorium Tropical Shelter / Arti Design Studio - Image 2 of 26
© Adi Widiantara

This project is a collaboration between architects and the chef-owner, seeking to redefine how architecture responds to the tropical environment. By rejecting conventional enclosed dining, it offers a breathable, naturally ventilated alternative, using shade and airflow to create comfort. The result is a modern yet timeless prototype, bridging vernacular wisdom and contemporary architectural evolution.

Sensorium Tropical Shelter / Arti Design Studio - Image 5 of 26
© Adi Widiantara

