Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pedestrian Bridge
  4. China
  5. Jianshe Avenue Pedestrian Bridge / Atelier cnS

Jianshe Avenue Pedestrian Bridge / Atelier cnS

Save

Jianshe Avenue Pedestrian Bridge / Atelier cnS - Image 2 of 16Jianshe Avenue Pedestrian Bridge / Atelier cnS - Image 3 of 16Jianshe Avenue Pedestrian Bridge / Atelier cnS - Interior Photography, GlassJianshe Avenue Pedestrian Bridge / Atelier cnS - Image 5 of 16Jianshe Avenue Pedestrian Bridge / Atelier cnS - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Pedestrian Bridge
Foshan, China
  • Architects: Atelier cnS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hunk
  • Architectural Design: Hairui Lin, Wenxuan Huang, Kaiyao Zhu
  • Design Director: Zhiyuan Zhu，Gang Song，Guanqiu Zhong
  • Clients: Engineering Construction Center, Dali Town, Nanhai District, Foshan
  • Construction Drawing Design: T. Y. Lin International Engineering Consulting（China）Co.Ltd
  • City: Foshan
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Jianshe Avenue Pedestrian Bridge / Atelier cnS - Image 2 of 16
© Hunk

Text description provided by the architects. The Jinshazhou E-commerce Live Streaming Base in Dali Town, Nanhai District, Foshan, is located at the heart of the Guangzhou-Foshan Metropolitan Integration area. Spanning 155 acres, it has developed a 220,000-square-meter digital economy ecosystem. By 2024, more than 800 companies from across the industry chain have gathered here, including MCN (Multi-Channel Network) agencies, supply chain service providers, digital technology research and development centers and etc., making it a key hub for e-commerce in Nanhai District.

Save this picture!
Jianshe Avenue Pedestrian Bridge / Atelier cnS - Image 3 of 16
© Hunk
Save this picture!
Jianshe Avenue Pedestrian Bridge / Atelier cnS - Exterior Photography
© Hunk

To the north of the industrial cluster, a 90-meter-long steel pedestrian bridge spans across the city's main road, reshaping the spatial layout. Acting as a vertical corridor connecting the north and south commercial complexes, it serves not only as a physical link but also as a visual embodiment of the digital industry's energy. The constant movement of live-streaming hosts, products, and data brings to life a dynamic scene of modern commercial civilization.

Save this picture!
Jianshe Avenue Pedestrian Bridge / Atelier cnS - Interior Photography, Glass
© Hunk
Save this picture!
Jianshe Avenue Pedestrian Bridge / Atelier cnS - Image 16 of 16
Structural Diagram of the Bridge Deck Decoration Panels

The design team adopted the futuristic concept of the "digital wave" as the central theme, transforming the cold logic of structural engineering into an artistic narrative. The wave-like canopy design, inspired by the sine wave shape, achieves its precise form through parametric modeling. This fusion of mathematics and aesthetics mirrors the harmony between data and creativity in the live-streaming industry—where rational structures support emotional expression, and technological foundations inspire a sense of romance in daily life.

Save this picture!
Jianshe Avenue Pedestrian Bridge / Atelier cnS - Image 5 of 16
© Hunk
Save this picture!
Jianshe Avenue Pedestrian Bridge / Atelier cnS - Image 13 of 16
© Hunk

The canopy of the pedestrian bridge is made up of 177 segments, numbered from 1 to 177. The first 28 segments are all red (Color 1), while segments 29 to 148 are carefully arranged in 60 pairs, creating a seamless gradient from red to blue. The final 29 segments (149 to 177) are all blue (Color 60). This design, with its smooth gradient, beautifully reflects the precision and aesthetics of digital technology.

Save this picture!
Jianshe Avenue Pedestrian Bridge / Atelier cnS - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Hunk

The bridge design takes pedestrian comfort into full account, featuring a non-slip surface on the deck and ample lighting to ensure safe passage. At the same time, it seamlessly blends with its surroundings, harmonizing with the adjacent buildings and landscape.

Save this picture!
Jianshe Avenue Pedestrian Bridge / Atelier cnS - Interior Photography
© Hunk

As the sine curve is permanently embedded in the steel structure, and data flows are materialized through light and shadow, this pedestrian bridge goes beyond its original role as a simple transport link. It has become a "viral bridge" that speaks for itself—a spatial symbol of the urban and industrial integration era, as well as a witness and creator of the digital economy's evolution. Here, each curve embodies the momentum of industrial upgrading, and each color reflects the warmth of urban renewal, casting vibrant hues both day and night.

Save this picture!
Jianshe Avenue Pedestrian Bridge / Atelier cnS - Image 14 of 16
© Hunk

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Atelier cnS
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureBridgesPedestrian bridgeChina
Cite: "Jianshe Avenue Pedestrian Bridge / Atelier cnS" 03 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027342/jianshe-avenue-pedestrian-bridge-atelier-cns> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Hunk

佛山南海大沥建设大道人行天桥 / 竖梁社建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags