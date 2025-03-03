Jianshe Avenue Pedestrian Bridge / Atelier cnS

+ 11

Pedestrian Bridge • Foshan, China Architects: Atelier cnS

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 400 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Hunk

Architectural Design: Hairui Lin, Wenxuan Huang, Kaiyao Zhu

Design Director: Zhiyuan Zhu，Gang Song，Guanqiu Zhong

Clients: Engineering Construction Center, Dali Town, Nanhai District, Foshan

Construction Drawing Design: T. Y. Lin International Engineering Consulting（China）Co.Ltd

City: Foshan

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The Jinshazhou E-commerce Live Streaming Base in Dali Town, Nanhai District, Foshan, is located at the heart of the Guangzhou-Foshan Metropolitan Integration area. Spanning 155 acres, it has developed a 220,000-square-meter digital economy ecosystem. By 2024, more than 800 companies from across the industry chain have gathered here, including MCN (Multi-Channel Network) agencies, supply chain service providers, digital technology research and development centers and etc., making it a key hub for e-commerce in Nanhai District.

To the north of the industrial cluster, a 90-meter-long steel pedestrian bridge spans across the city's main road, reshaping the spatial layout. Acting as a vertical corridor connecting the north and south commercial complexes, it serves not only as a physical link but also as a visual embodiment of the digital industry's energy. The constant movement of live-streaming hosts, products, and data brings to life a dynamic scene of modern commercial civilization.

The design team adopted the futuristic concept of the "digital wave" as the central theme, transforming the cold logic of structural engineering into an artistic narrative. The wave-like canopy design, inspired by the sine wave shape, achieves its precise form through parametric modeling. This fusion of mathematics and aesthetics mirrors the harmony between data and creativity in the live-streaming industry—where rational structures support emotional expression, and technological foundations inspire a sense of romance in daily life.

The canopy of the pedestrian bridge is made up of 177 segments, numbered from 1 to 177. The first 28 segments are all red (Color 1), while segments 29 to 148 are carefully arranged in 60 pairs, creating a seamless gradient from red to blue. The final 29 segments (149 to 177) are all blue (Color 60). This design, with its smooth gradient, beautifully reflects the precision and aesthetics of digital technology.

The bridge design takes pedestrian comfort into full account, featuring a non-slip surface on the deck and ample lighting to ensure safe passage. At the same time, it seamlessly blends with its surroundings, harmonizing with the adjacent buildings and landscape.

As the sine curve is permanently embedded in the steel structure, and data flows are materialized through light and shadow, this pedestrian bridge goes beyond its original role as a simple transport link. It has become a "viral bridge" that speaks for itself—a spatial symbol of the urban and industrial integration era, as well as a witness and creator of the digital economy's evolution. Here, each curve embodies the momentum of industrial upgrading, and each color reflects the warmth of urban renewal, casting vibrant hues both day and night.