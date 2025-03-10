Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Wellness Interiors
  4. Japan
  5. Hair Salon 1975 / FATHOM

Hair Salon 1975 / FATHOM

Save

Hair Salon 1975 / FATHOM - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Glass, ChairHair Salon 1975 / FATHOM - Image 3 of 22Hair Salon 1975 / FATHOM - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, GlassHair Salon 1975 / FATHOM - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Glass, ChairHair Salon 1975 / FATHOM - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Wellness Interiors
Hiroshima, Japan
  • Architects: FATHOM
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tatsuya Tabii
  • Lead Architects: FATHOM
  • Lead Team: Naoki itaya
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: KAMO CRAFT
  • Interior Design: READAN DEAT
  • City: Hiroshima
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hair Salon 1975 / FATHOM - Image 3 of 22
© Tatsuya Tabii

Text description provided by the architects. This is a project to convert a property with a poor approach into a men's salon on the third floor of a tenant building in an arcade in Naka Ward, Hiroshima City, which is entered from a closed and narrow spiral staircase. By using the poor visibility and approach as a backhand, the shop proposes fashion, art, and lifestyle that only those who arrive here can know. We wondered if we could create a space like a members-only online salon that only you know about and don't want to share with others, making you want to come back again. The name of the shop is derived from the British musician of the same name, The 1975, and I had listened to his albums in the past, so music became a common image source with the client.

Save this picture!
Hair Salon 1975 / FATHOM - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Glass, Chair
© Tatsuya Tabii

Increasing the repeat rate is an important factor in running a men's salon, as the clients will continue to come back once they have decided to stay here, and gimmicks are needed to make them want to come back again. An unknown, closed place, a gimmick that makes clients keep coming back, and music as a common image - what emerged from these words was the act of digging for records. Even today, when subscriptions are commonplace, this style of digging is still alive and well, and each time you dig through a record, you become fascinated by the world of the record. By incorporating such a story, we hoped to create a men's salon that is like a record shop, where you get hooked like a swamp every time you visit.

Save this picture!
Hair Salon 1975 / FATHOM - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair, Glass
© Tatsuya Tabii
Save this picture!
Hair Salon 1975 / FATHOM - Interior Photography, Glass
© Tatsuya Tabii

However, it is important to note that the clientele we are looking for are not the DJs and people with a deep knowledge of music who visit record shops. Analysis of the clientele of the affiliated shops showed that they are mainly neutral men who are interested in fashion, art, and beauty. Therefore, we scaled out the rows of record sleeves and arranged them as 34 large, transparent acrylic panels in an L-shape in the space to create a minimalist record shop made of transparent acrylic. The short side of the L-shape serves as a cutting space, where visitors spend most of their time. By embedding a fixed mirror stand in the centre of a series of transparent acrylics, the repetition of the transparent panels and the total reflection of the mirrors create an object that is a work of art and captivates the visitor for the duration of the treatment.

Save this picture!
Hair Salon 1975 / FATHOM - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Glass, Chair
© Tatsuya Tabii
Save this picture!
Hair Salon 1975 / FATHOM - Image 21 of 22
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Hair Salon 1975 / FATHOM - Image 22 of 22
Floor Plan (Gallery)
Save this picture!
Hair Salon 1975 / FATHOM - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Glass
© Tatsuya Tabii

The long sides belong to the flexible space, so two sheets of transparent acrylic were sandwiched together and hung from the ceiling using hardware to softly divide the hair salon and gallery, with movable mirrors placed at equal intervals between them. Objects between the acrylics are joined using original hardware, and the transparency of the wall function makes it possible to display the artworks in multilayered layers. This space allows visitors to experience the various cultures proposed by the shop as a gallery or pop-up shop. The movable mirrors are usually housed in a series of acrylics, but when the mirrors are used, they can be pulled out like digging a record, transforming the space into a hair salon.

Save this picture!
Hair Salon 1975 / FATHOM - Interior Photography
© Tatsuya Tabii
Save this picture!
Hair Salon 1975 / FATHOM - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Glass
© Tatsuya Tabii

By suspending the original outlet boxes from the ceiling, the infrastructural function associated with the mirrors is made to disappear, and the idea was to allow the series of acrylics to float more in the space. The approach to the spiral staircase was made to look as if the entire space was luminescent in blue, the shop's concept colour, due to its closed nature by using dark blue materreal.

Save this picture!
Hair Salon 1975 / FATHOM - Image 16 of 22
© Tatsuya Tabii

The world you see as you walk up the stairs is a wide, bright, white space in contrast. The idea was to make the space closed by collapsing all existing openings in order to give the space a stronger sense of transparency and openness by continuously floating large acrylics and to take advantage of the poor location to embed a story that will remain strongly in the memories of visitors as a single experience.

Save this picture!
Hair Salon 1975 / FATHOM - Image 17 of 22
© Tatsuya Tabii

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
FATHOM
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsJapan
Cite: "Hair Salon 1975 / FATHOM" 10 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027316/hair-salon-1975-fathom> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Fitted KitchensCheck the latest Fitted KitchensCheck the latest Fitted Kitchens

Check the latest Fitted Kitchens

Check the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Island Kitchens

Top #Tags