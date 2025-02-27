Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. QUAN NHÂN House / TOOB Studio

QUAN NHÂN House / TOOB Studio

Save

QUAN NHÂN House / TOOB Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingQUAN NHÂN House / TOOB Studio - Image 3 of 24QUAN NHÂN House / TOOB Studio - Image 4 of 24QUAN NHÂN House / TOOB Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, HandrailQUAN NHÂN House / TOOB Studio - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Vietnam
  • Architects: TOOB STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  45
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Triệu Chiến
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
QUAN NHÂN House / TOOB Studio - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Triệu Chiến

Text description provided by the architects. Quan Nhân Street belongs to the old Quan Nhân village in the Kẻ Mọc area, carrying deep historical and cultural traditions. Despite rapid urban development, this place still preserves many historical sites and famous temples.

Save this picture!
QUAN NHÂN House / TOOB Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Glass, Handrail
© Triệu Chiến
Save this picture!
QUAN NHÂN House / TOOB Studio - Image 24 of 24
Section
Save this picture!
QUAN NHÂN House / TOOB Studio - Image 3 of 24
© Triệu Chiến
Save this picture!
QUAN NHÂN House / TOOB Studio - Image 21 of 24
1st and 2nd Floor Plan
Save this picture!
QUAN NHÂN House / TOOB Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting
© Triệu Chiến

Quan Nhân House is built on a modest plot of land that is located on the narrowest section of Quan Nhân Street and surrounded by a bustling area of shops and services. The house is divided into two main parts: Living Space and Rental Space. The living area is elevated to a certain height to minimize exposure to noise and dust, while also creating an open and airy space for commercial activities on the ground floor.

Save this picture!
QUAN NHÂN House / TOOB Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Triệu Chiến
Save this picture!
QUAN NHÂN House / TOOB Studio - Image 22 of 24
3rd and 4th Floor Plan
Save this picture!
QUAN NHÂN House / TOOB Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, Stairs
© Triệu Chiến
Save this picture!
QUAN NHÂN House / TOOB Studio - Image 23 of 24
5th and Roof Floor Plan
Save this picture!
QUAN NHÂN House / TOOB Studio - Image 14 of 24
© Triệu Chiến
Save this picture!
QUAN NHÂN House / TOOB Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Handrail
© Triệu Chiến

Regardless of the fact that the house has limitations in size and view, it does not lack large voids that bring in natural light and energy. Seemingly, the sky is the only thing that sets no limits for the house.

Save this picture!
QUAN NHÂN House / TOOB Studio - Interior Photography, Wood
© Triệu Chiến

Traditional materials such as red clay tiles and well-fired bricks, which are deeply familiar to old villages in Vietnam, help create a warm and intimate atmosphere. Their presence connects the daily life of a newly settled family with the cultural essence of the surrounding neighborhood.

Save this picture!
QUAN NHÂN House / TOOB Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Handrail
© Triệu Chiến

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
TOOB STUDIO
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "QUAN NHÂN House / TOOB Studio" 27 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027310/quan-nhan-house-toob-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags