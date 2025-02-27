QUAN NHÂN House / TOOB Studio

+ 19

Houses • Vietnam Architects: TOOB STUDIO

Area: 45 m²

Year: 2024

Photographs: Triệu Chiến

Text description provided by the architects. Quan Nhân Street belongs to the old Quan Nhân village in the Kẻ Mọc area, carrying deep historical and cultural traditions. Despite rapid urban development, this place still preserves many historical sites and famous temples.

Quan Nhân House is built on a modest plot of land that is located on the narrowest section of Quan Nhân Street and surrounded by a bustling area of shops and services. The house is divided into two main parts: Living Space and Rental Space. The living area is elevated to a certain height to minimize exposure to noise and dust, while also creating an open and airy space for commercial activities on the ground floor.

Regardless of the fact that the house has limitations in size and view, it does not lack large voids that bring in natural light and energy. Seemingly, the sky is the only thing that sets no limits for the house.

Traditional materials such as red clay tiles and well-fired bricks, which are deeply familiar to old villages in Vietnam, help create a warm and intimate atmosphere. Their presence connects the daily life of a newly settled family with the cultural essence of the surrounding neighborhood.