Da Nang Hi-Tech Park Headquarters Building / HUNI Architectes

  • Architects: HUNI Architectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  22735
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hoang Le, Duc Zipp
  • Lead Architects: Huni Architectes
Text description provided by the architects. The HTP Headquarters building serves as the administration center for an IT-focused industrial park to the north of Danang City. The building form takes inspiration from dynamic engineering imagery of overlapping gears, as well as the idea of IT Cloud technology – forming a circular overlapping of functions in the plan, allowing in-between shared spaces as well as voids for natural ventilation.

Because of the dynamic shape of the building, energy simulation software was used to develop a parametric fin façade system for solar protection. The angle of each fin is optimized to reduce solar heat gain and glare, while still allowing natural light and views into the working areas for personnel. A shimmering ripple is achieved across the façade through supple manipulation of the fin profiles. This idea is implemented across the interior with natural wood paneling.

Floor Plan
Function and Concept
The primary function of the building is for administrative offices. It also incorporates a large auditorium, a server room, as well as a staff canteen with outdoor terraces. The main spaces are connected visually through the open central atrium.

Natural Ventilation
Passive sustainability is employed throughout the building, with natural light and airflow integrated through the large central atrium, as well as smaller atrium stairwells. Planting at the base of the atriums provides a sense of nature for the inhabitants, as well as extra cooling. The sun-shading fins, made from durable low environmental impact fiber-concrete, wrap the entire façade for solar control as another layer of passive energy reduction.

Project location

Address:Da Nang, Vietnam

Cite: "Da Nang Hi-Tech Park Headquarters Building / HUNI Architectes" 26 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027308/da-nang-hi-tech-park-headquarters-building-huni-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags