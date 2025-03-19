Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail
  4. Romania
  5. Veron the Shop / IOG Arhitectura

Veron the Shop / IOG Arhitectura

Save

Veron the Shop / IOG Arhitectura - Interior Photography, Lighting, GlassVeron the Shop / IOG Arhitectura - Interior Photography, Closet, LightingVeron the Shop / IOG Arhitectura - Image 4 of 20Veron the Shop / IOG Arhitectura - Image 5 of 20Veron the Shop / IOG Arhitectura - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Retail, Interior Design
Romania
  • Architects: IOG Arhitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  22
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sabin Prodan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cesi Ceramica, The Edit
  • Lead Team: Ana Georgescu, Teo Staicu
  • General Constructing: Romart Abc Construct
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Albora Concept
  • Country: Romania
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Veron the Shop / IOG Arhitectura - Interior Photography, Lighting, Glass
© Sabin Prodan

Text description provided by the architects. Veron The Shop is located in a former garage of a central building owned by the clients' family since its completion. Due to the successive layers of pavement added to the sidewalk and the degradation of the access ramp, the garage remained unused for decades. The client sought to revitalize the unused space by converting it into a small boutique for accessories and fashion items. The 22 sqm space consists of a main room that was intended for parking and a small storage room that, in the proposal, became the fitting room. The challenge was to create a contemporary identity for a small shop that, although street-facing, was not visible to passersby, as it is located in the basement level.

Save this picture!
Veron the Shop / IOG Arhitectura - Interior Photography, Closet, Lighting
© Sabin Prodan

The proposal involved fully covering the space with pale pink ceramic tiles, using different formats depending on their placement. The walls were straightened out to accommodate the 10/10 cm format, the floor was tiled with a rectangular format laid in a herringbone pattern, and 5/5 cm tiles were used for the central island and accessory pedestal. The space has a low ceiling height of 230 cm, so to create a heightening effect through reflection, the ceiling was covered with plexiglass in a colour similar to the tiling.

Save this picture!
Veron the Shop / IOG Arhitectura - Image 4 of 20
© Sabin Prodan
Save this picture!
Veron the Shop / IOG Arhitectura - Image 5 of 20
© Sabin Prodan

To maintain the fluid atmosphere, the metal furniture was detached from the walls. The clothing racks are made of wavy metal bars, with the waves dictating a maximum number of displayed products, thus keeping the space's crisp ambiance. The reception desk is made from a blue metal sheet that wraps around the countertop and is detached from the walls. Even the fitting room is a detached element, consisting of a freestanding mirror ensemble surrounded by a curtain.

Save this picture!
Veron the Shop / IOG Arhitectura - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Sabin Prodan

The only fixed elements remain the central island, covered in 5/5 cm ceramic tiles, and a pedestal for accessories placed near the entrance. The existing visibly deteriorated wooden garage door was not the original one. So for the main entrance, the proposed door replicates the design of the original metal garage door, but using clear glass instead of opaque, to naturally light the interior space and provide street-level visibility. This way, the store becomes a framed picture cut out from the building's facade, contributing to the depth of the street front.

Save this picture!
Veron the Shop / IOG Arhitectura - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Sabin Prodan

When eliminating the destroyed access ramp, a small courtyard was created, framed by the existing garden planters and protected from the sidewalk by using the ground level difference. In this way, the store opens up to the neighbourhood, offering a familiar atmosphere. The main success of the project is the revitalization of an unused space, which, through this intervention, has become part of the local commerce of a vibrant central city neighbourhood.

Save this picture!
Veron the Shop / IOG Arhitectura - Interior Photography
© Sabin Prodan

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bulevardul Dacia 78, București 030167, Romania

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
IOG Arhitectura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailInterior DesignRomania
Cite: "Veron the Shop / IOG Arhitectura" 19 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027307/veron-the-shop-iog-arhitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk Systems

Check the latest Desk Systems

Check the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer Desks

Check the latest Computer Desks

Top #Tags