World
  Villa Rosa / E-H Atelier d'Architectures + L-H Atelier + Sarah Poniatowski

Villa Rosa / E-H Atelier d'Architectures + L-H Atelier + Sarah Poniatowski

Villa Rosa / E-H Atelier d'Architectures + L-H Atelier + Sarah Poniatowski - Exterior Photography, GardenVilla Rosa / E-H Atelier d'Architectures + L-H Atelier + Sarah Poniatowski - Image 3 of 41Villa Rosa / E-H Atelier d'Architectures + L-H Atelier + Sarah Poniatowski - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairVilla Rosa / E-H Atelier d'Architectures + L-H Atelier + Sarah Poniatowski - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, LightingVilla Rosa / E-H Atelier d'Architectures + L-H Atelier + Sarah Poniatowski - More Images+ 36

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Morocco
  • Lead Team: Harold Pécout
  • Interior Design: Sarah Poniatowski
  • General Constructing: El Mokrif Company
  • Country: Morocco
Villa Rosa / E-H Atelier d'Architectures + L-H Atelier + Sarah Poniatowski - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Marc Lacroix

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located about 20 km from Marrakech to the South. It is a house of about 1000 m2 on a plot of 13000 m2.

Villa Rosa / E-H Atelier d'Architectures + L-H Atelier + Sarah Poniatowski - Image 34 of 41
© Marc Lacroix
Villa Rosa / E-H Atelier d'Architectures + L-H Atelier + Sarah Poniatowski - Image 3 of 41
© Marc Lacroix

The starting point for the design of this project was the context and the incredible view of the Atlas. The shape of the long land invited us to orient the entire project on this view. The volumes follow one after the other and become spectators of this wonderful landscape.

Villa Rosa / E-H Atelier d'Architectures + L-H Atelier + Sarah Poniatowski - Exterior Photography
© Marc Lacroix
Villa Rosa / E-H Atelier d'Architectures + L-H Atelier + Sarah Poniatowski - Image 41 of 41
Plan and Elevation
Villa Rosa / E-H Atelier d'Architectures + L-H Atelier + Sarah Poniatowski - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Marc Lacroix
Villa Rosa / E-H Atelier d'Architectures + L-H Atelier + Sarah Poniatowski - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Lighting
© Marc Lacroix

Each part of the program finds its positioning on the land in a fairly natural way. The swimming pool is a little far from the house and is oriented on an East-West axis. The program includes six bedrooms with a bathroom, a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, a roof-top, a pool-house.

Villa Rosa / E-H Atelier d'Architectures + L-H Atelier + Sarah Poniatowski - Image 9 of 41
© Marc Lacroix

For the choice of materials, it seemed obvious to us to adopt a local colorimetry inspired by traditional Casbahs. In the same sense, we designed a custom-made brick moucharabieh which participates in this materiality and reinforces the singularity of the project. It also helps to resolve heat problems and to create surprising lighting effects.

Villa Rosa / E-H Atelier d'Architectures + L-H Atelier + Sarah Poniatowski - Exterior Photography, Courtyard, Chair, Patio
© Marc Lacroix

E-H Atelier d'Architectures
L-H Atelier
Sarah Poniatowski
Brick

Top #Tags