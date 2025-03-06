Courtyard Mixed-Use Building / After Party

+ 15

Text description provided by the architects. Courtyard is a mixed-use building situated in a densely populated, predominantly residential area, commonly referred to as a "commie block" neighborhood. The building occupies an abandoned repurposed concrete structure that was originally designed to serve as a furniture warehouse. The concept behind this development is to breathe new life into the space by transforming the unfinished concrete skeleton into a vibrant social and cultural hub within an otherwise monofunctional sleepy neighborhood.

A large, open public green courtyard is created at the very heart of the building, providing a welcoming space for both surrounding residents and visitors to gather, relax, and interact. This central courtyard not only serves as a focal point within the project but also functions as a space for various activities, helping to foster a sense of community and connection. This green area is surrounded by wellness functions, such as fitness facilities, clinics and restaurants, thoughtfully integrated into the building's high ceiling interior spaces.

The design of the building emphasizes and carefully blends the natural textures of materials. The exposed concrete skeleton is enveloped in a patinated galvanized steel outer skin, maintaining the building's industrial appearance while ensuring durability and sustainability. To create a welcoming and warm atmosphere, the facades that face pedestrian visitor flow are clad in rich, warm timber. This contrast of materials not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the building but also helps to soften the industrial nature of the structure, making it more inviting to the community.

Through this careful design process, the Courtyard complex aims to transform a once forgotten space into a thriving, multifunctional destination that will serve as a focal point of activity and engagement in the whole neighborhood.