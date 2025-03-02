Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Wellness Interiors
  4. South Korea
  5. Among Hair Salon / Orosy studio

Among Hair Salon / Orosy studio

Save

Among Hair Salon / Orosy studio - Interior Photography, BeamAmong Hair Salon / Orosy studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, ChairAmong Hair Salon / Orosy studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Lighting, ChairAmong Hair Salon / Orosy studio - Interior Photography, WoodAmong Hair Salon / Orosy studio - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Wellness Interiors
South Korea
  • Architects: orosy studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  198
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yongjoon Choi
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Among Hair Salon / Orosy studio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. Among Hair explores the brand philosophy of "connection" through the idea of "interweaving," where individual lives and moments come together to create meaningful ties.

Save this picture!
Among Hair Salon / Orosy studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Yongjoon Choi
Save this picture!
Among Hair Salon / Orosy studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Lighting, Chair
© Yongjoon Choi
Save this picture!
Among Hair Salon / Orosy studio - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair, Glass
© Yongjoon Choi

The space, transformed from an old house, blends aged, imperfect lines with clean, modern ones. A preserved brick column, embraced by a custom table, highlights the contrast of materials and symbolizes this interweaving. 

Save this picture!
Among Hair Salon / Orosy studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Brick, Beam, Column
© Yongjoon Choi
Save this picture!
Among Hair Salon / Orosy studio - Interior Photography, Wood
© Yongjoon Choi
Save this picture!
Among Hair Salon / Orosy studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass
© Yongjoon Choi

A large column connects the first and second floors, with an open void around the staircase enhancing the sense of flow and spaciousness.

Save this picture!
Among Hair Salon / Orosy studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Glass, Chair
© Yongjoon Choi
Save this picture!
Among Hair Salon / Orosy studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Glass
© Yongjoon Choi

The first floor offers a welcoming, open space for interaction, while the second floor provides a more private setting, featuring a custom metal-framed mirror and seating by a large window that frames the changing seasons.

Save this picture!
Among Hair Salon / Orosy studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Balcony
© Yongjoon Choi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:31, Yanghwa-ro 11-gil, Mapo-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
orosy studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "Among Hair Salon / Orosy studio" 02 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027258/among-hair-salon-orosy-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest BathtubsCheck the latest BathtubsCheck the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Bathtubs

Top #Tags