Among Hair Salon / Orosy studio

+ 26

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Among Hair explores the brand philosophy of "connection" through the idea of "interweaving," where individual lives and moments come together to create meaningful ties.

The space, transformed from an old house, blends aged, imperfect lines with clean, modern ones. A preserved brick column, embraced by a custom table, highlights the contrast of materials and symbolizes this interweaving.

A large column connects the first and second floors, with an open void around the staircase enhancing the sense of flow and spaciousness.

The first floor offers a welcoming, open space for interaction, while the second floor provides a more private setting, featuring a custom metal-framed mirror and seating by a large window that frames the changing seasons.