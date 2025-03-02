Richter Center / ZDA - Zoboki Design and Architecture

+ 29

Lead Design Architect: András Csiszér

Project Lead Architects: Éva Oláh, Judit Besey

Architects: Arian Choroomi, Dávid Bánsági, Csinszka Cserháti, Endre Finta, Richárd Borzák, Bonifác Galgóczy, Attila Fekete

Country: Hungary

Text description provided by the architects. Richter Centre reflects company's dynamism and community orientation. Designed by Zoboki Design and Architecture (ZDA), the new Richter Gedeon headquarters marks the beginning of a new era for the company. This building not only pays homage to Richter's history and tradition but also stands as an outstanding example of modern architecture, blending functionality, sustainability, and distinctive form. Richter's tradition and vision - The Richter Centre is located on the company's historical production site in Budapest, Hungary, that has been continuously expanded over the decades. Following a deliberate land use strategy, the company revitalizes its original factory sites, while gradually developing based on a long-term master plan created by ZDA 20 years ago. The new building, positioned centrally, next to the Chemical Research and Office Building, bridges the noble past of the company with its future developments.

The three pillars of the concept. The architectural concept is built on three main principles:

• Functionality: The initial phase of the design process focused on shaping the interior spaces to maximally support the efficiency and well-being of employees.

• Innovation: The building's form, appearance, and the modern architectural technologies and materials used all reflect the company's values and future-proof nature.

• Moderation: The building's exterior appearance is elegant and refined. The use of materials and the design of the façade are both modern and timeless.

The architectural concept aimed to combine the highest level of interior functionality with a unique exterior appearance. The connection between the new Centre and the 2007 Chemical Research and Office Building, also designed by ZDA, is ensured by the conference unit. The central spaces of the buildings are linked by a generous bridge that unites research and corporate management both functionally and symbolically.

Iconic appearance and interior design - The façade reflects the two fundamental elements of research and development: invention and strict regulation. Each element is part of a rule-based system, yet they all take on unique forms. Viewed from a distance, the building appears as a unified work of art, while up close, the creativity and precision in the fine details are revealed. The louvers forming the undulating façade are all unique, yet they follow a uniform rule set, providing aesthetic and structural coherence. Achieving these virtuoso forms necessitated a new type of parametric tool-based collaboration between architects and engineers. Undulating forms run through both the interior and the exterior spaces. This sense of flow is also reflected in the grand central space of the building: with the virtuoso stair structures it not only serves circulation but it is also a place for communication and meetings. Overcoming design and construction challenges - Creating the expansive communal spaces required the development of several large-span structures, which were challenging from a structural perspective. The building's steel beams and glass pillars are of such dimensions that they required special technology to implement. Additionally, various technical challenges had to be overcome in terms of sustainability, such as the heat absorbed by large surfaces. Special and precise design was essential to ensure ideal and humane interior comfort.