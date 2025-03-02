Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  LUME HAUS / STUDIO PRAKRUTHI

LUME HAUS / STUDIO PRAKRUTHI

LUME HAUS / STUDIO PRAKRUTHI - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Offices Interiors
India
  • Architects: STUDIO PRAKRUTHI
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4500 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Saurabh Suryan
  • Lead Architects: Prakruthi Rao, Sharon John, Sitara Rao
  • Design Team: Prakruthi Rao, Sharon John, Sitara Rao
  • Technical Team: Spaces by Iris, Ben Muthanna
  • Landscape Architecture: Kanupriya Tandon
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: DEFA India
  • Country: India
LUME HAUS / STUDIO PRAKRUTHI - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, Glass
© Saurabh Suryan

Text description provided by the architects. Lume Haus is a family office located on the terrace of a commercial building. This home-like office is a flexible space for meetings, discussions, and official get-togethers.

LUME HAUS / STUDIO PRAKRUTHI - Interior Photography, Chair
© Saurabh Suryan
LUME HAUS / STUDIO PRAKRUTHI - Interior Photography, Wood, Door
© Saurabh Suryan

The cumulative building footprint continues to grow rampantly in India's landscape. Every moment, we lose a natural ground cover to concrete plinths that lay the foundation for a 'glorious' building to satisfy the growing needs of the human population. As a young Architecture and Design practice that we are, we struggle in the grey area, with a constant dilemma about how we can contribute positively to this paradox of living. When the opportunity presented itself to us, to design an office space on the rooftop of an existing commercial building, we came upon a moment of sigh! A chance to design a building on an existing building – a temporary shelter within which there will be a place of work.

LUME HAUS / STUDIO PRAKRUTHI - Image 2 of 21
© Saurabh Suryan
LUME HAUS / STUDIO PRAKRUTHI - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass
© Saurabh Suryan
LUME HAUS / STUDIO PRAKRUTHI - Image 21 of 21
Floor Plan
LUME HAUS / STUDIO PRAKRUTHI - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Glass
© Saurabh Suryan

Our design is such that it is merely a building upon an already existing building, that may be dismantled and moved elsewhere if the need arises. It is the peace of mind and balance that this idea brings to the soul that translates into the zen, natural, and meditative mood of the space.

LUME HAUS / STUDIO PRAKRUTHI - Interior Photography, Wood
© Saurabh Suryan

The composition of the temporary structure is as such – an Aluminum grid clad with dark stained birch wood, held in place by recycled teak wood beading. We made a conscious decision not to use industrial-grade glue to bind the materials, we used steel nails hidden within the teak wood beading to keep the birch wood in place and the walls temporary in nature. The ceiling is natural green building-certified acoustic panels.

LUME HAUS / STUDIO PRAKRUTHI - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood
© Saurabh Suryan
LUME HAUS / STUDIO PRAKRUTHI - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Wood, Lighting, Glass
© Saurabh Suryan

With regard to the furniture, it is a combination of bespoke Studio Prakruthi objects and Danish classics. The furniture we design for each project is limited edition pieces, made specifically for the project and the client making them one-of-a-kind objects. The black-stained Sycamore and birch plywood executive desks, and marble top coffee tables inspired by mid-century aesthetics are some of the bespoke furniture that was made for this space.

LUME HAUS / STUDIO PRAKRUTHI - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair
© Saurabh Suryan

"In totality, there is a comforting repetition in the space, almost like breathing – again and again. This draws parallel to the idea of finding success in relentless practice and consistency, what in essence is the philosophy I live by" – by the architect.

LUME HAUS / STUDIO PRAKRUTHI - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, Concrete
© Saurabh Suryan

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Sankey road, Abshot layout, Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560052, India

About this office
STUDIO PRAKRUTHI
Cite: "LUME HAUS / STUDIO PRAKRUTHI" 02 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027250/lume-haus-studio-prakruthi> ISSN 0719-8884

