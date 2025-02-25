Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Office Buildings
  Japan
  Shizuoka Shimbun Shizuoka Broadcasting System Tokyo Branch Office Renovation / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

Shizuoka Shimbun Shizuoka Broadcasting System Tokyo Branch Office Renovation / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

Shizuoka Shimbun Shizuoka Broadcasting System Tokyo Branch Office Renovation / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography
Southeast side. Image © Naoki Kumagai Photo Office, Inc.

Shizuoka Shimbun Shizuoka Broadcasting System Tokyo Branch Office Renovation / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior PhotographyShizuoka Shimbun Shizuoka Broadcasting System Tokyo Branch Office Renovation / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, GlassShizuoka Shimbun Shizuoka Broadcasting System Tokyo Branch Office Renovation / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 15 of 41Shizuoka Shimbun Shizuoka Broadcasting System Tokyo Branch Office Renovation / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 27 of 41Shizuoka Shimbun Shizuoka Broadcasting System Tokyo Branch Office Renovation / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - More Images+ 36

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Office Buildings, Renovation
Tokyo, Japan
  • Renovation Design: TAISEI DESIGN Planner Architects ＆ Engineers
  • Original Design In 1967: TANGE ASSOCIATES (KENZO TANGE)
  • Contractor In 1967: Taisei Corporation
  • Design Team: Hayato Nishida, Yutaka Watanabe
  • Structural Engineer: Tashiro Fujimura,Yuko Fukuta, Fumihiko Nakao
  • Mep Engineer: Shinsuke Takeuchi,Takaaki Kagami, Shinichi Kouda　
  • Interior Design: Seigo Ito
  • Planning History Supervision: Natsuko Sugie, Ryo Tanaka
  • Client: Shizuoka Broadcasting System Co., Ltd.
  • City: Tokyo
  • Country: Japan
Save this picture!
Shizuoka Shimbun Shizuoka Broadcasting System Tokyo Branch Office Renovation / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography
The year 1967 (at the time of construction). Image © Taisei Corporation

Text description provided by the architects. This project involved preserving and restoring a modernist building built in 1967 in Ginza, Tokyo, known as an example of Metabolism architecture. This building is a distinctive work by Kenzo Tange, one of Japan's most celebrated architects, who devised a creative new form for a small site located in a place that symbolizes Japan's post-war period of rapid economic growth. The cylindrical core at the center of the building houses vertical circulation routes such as stairs, elevators, and piping. The office spaces protrude outwards from the core, giving it a distinctive appearance.

Save this picture!
Shizuoka Shimbun Shizuoka Broadcasting System Tokyo Branch Office Renovation / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, Glass
Southeast side. Image © Naoki Kumagai Photo Office, Inc.

The paintwork of the exterior walls was renovated in 1993, and the interior facilities and the exterior were renovated in 1999. This time, structural and functional reinforcement and an overall renovation were carried out to extend the building's lifespan for another several decades.

Save this picture!
Shizuoka Shimbun Shizuoka Broadcasting System Tokyo Branch Office Renovation / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 11 of 41
West side view. Image © Naoki Kumagai Photo Office, Inc.
Save this picture!
Shizuoka Shimbun Shizuoka Broadcasting System Tokyo Branch Office Renovation / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, Glass
East Exterior Looking up. Image © Naoki Kumagai Photo Office, Inc.
Save this picture!
Shizuoka Shimbun Shizuoka Broadcasting System Tokyo Branch Office Renovation / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 35 of 41
Drilling positions for production are adjusted using 3D scanning. Image © Taisei Corporation
Save this picture!
Shizuoka Shimbun Shizuoka Broadcasting System Tokyo Branch Office Renovation / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 36 of 41
Retrofitting anchors for steel plates are installed to avoid rebars. Image © Taisei Corporation
Save this picture!
Shizuoka Shimbun Shizuoka Broadcasting System Tokyo Branch Office Renovation / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 37 of 41
Mock-ups were made using plywood. Image © Taisei Corporation
Save this picture!
Shizuoka Shimbun Shizuoka Broadcasting System Tokyo Branch Office Renovation / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Stairs
B1F Earthquake reinforcement. Image © Naoki Kumagai Photo Office, Inc.

In particular, given the unique structural system, seismic retrofitting was planned to maximize the reinforcement effect while minimizing the space required by identifying the building's weak points through seismic response analysis. Carbon fiber sheets were attached to the cylindrical core wall legs (around the first floor) from the inside as bending reinforcement and thin steel plates were installed as shear reinforcement for the lower floors (first to fifth floors.) This allowed for a significant increase in earthquake resistance while maintaining the building's original form and also ensuring the usability of the small spaces.

Save this picture!
Shizuoka Shimbun Shizuoka Broadcasting System Tokyo Branch Office Renovation / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography
From the south side of the Metropolitan Expressway. Image © Naoki Kumagai Photo Office, Inc.
Save this picture!
Shizuoka Shimbun Shizuoka Broadcasting System Tokyo Branch Office Renovation / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 27 of 41
South Exterior Looking up. Image © Naoki Kumagai Photo Office, Inc.

As for the exterior, we conducted paint inspections on the walls inside and outside the cylinder to reproduce the original colors at the time of construction. We checked the paint history of the inspection points and compared the colors with photographs from the construction period to identify the colors.

Save this picture!
Shizuoka Shimbun Shizuoka Broadcasting System Tokyo Branch Office Renovation / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, Facade
East side night view. Image © Naoki Kumagai Photo Office, Inc.

In addition, the underside of the eaves and the cylindrical shape were lit up, and LED lighting was introduced in the interior. This transformed the building's appearance at night and emphasized its presence as a local landmark, day and night.

Save this picture!
Shizuoka Shimbun Shizuoka Broadcasting System Tokyo Branch Office Renovation / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Glass
1F Entrance hall. Image © Naoki Kumagai Photo Office, Inc.
Save this picture!
Shizuoka Shimbun Shizuoka Broadcasting System Tokyo Branch Office Renovation / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Lighting
1F Elevator hall. Image © Naoki Kumagai Photo Office, Inc.
Save this picture!
Shizuoka Shimbun Shizuoka Broadcasting System Tokyo Branch Office Renovation / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, Glass
2F Free space. Image © Naoki Kumagai Photo Office, Inc.
Save this picture!
Shizuoka Shimbun Shizuoka Broadcasting System Tokyo Branch Office Renovation / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 15 of 41
7F Standard floor office. Image © Naoki Kumagai Photo Office, Inc.
Save this picture!
Shizuoka Shimbun Shizuoka Broadcasting System Tokyo Branch Office Renovation / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 5 of 41
10F Conference room. Image © Naoki Kumagai Photo Office, Inc.
Save this picture!
Shizuoka Shimbun Shizuoka Broadcasting System Tokyo Branch Office Renovation / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair, Glass
11F Refresh room. Image © Naoki Kumagai Photo Office, Inc.

For the interior and facilities, we focused on reflecting the needs of today's users. Specifically, we enhanced security, implemented business continuity planning (BCP) measures, ensured barrier-free access, and added new shared spaces and pilots. As a result, more comfortable and user-friendly working environments have been achieved.

Save this picture!
Shizuoka Shimbun Shizuoka Broadcasting System Tokyo Branch Office Renovation / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 16 of 41
7F Standard floor elevator hall. Image © Naoki Kumagai Photo Office, Inc.
Save this picture!
Shizuoka Shimbun Shizuoka Broadcasting System Tokyo Branch Office Renovation / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography
8F Rooftop. Image © Naoki Kumagai Photo Office, Inc.

The project's most significant focus was identifying the areas that needed renovation and those that needed preservation and recording each area's history before restoring it. This metabolism architecture will be passed on to the next generation while adding new functions and value.

Save this picture!
Shizuoka Shimbun Shizuoka Broadcasting System Tokyo Branch Office Renovation / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 10 of 41
Distant view of west side. Image © Naoki Kumagai Photo Office, Inc.

About this office
TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers
Office

Office Buildings, Renovation
Tokyo, Japan
Cite: "Shizuoka Shimbun Shizuoka Broadcasting System Tokyo Branch Office Renovation / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers" 25 Feb 2025. ArchDaily.

