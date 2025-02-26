Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884
Lumintu House / Realrich Architecture Workshop

Lumintu House / Realrich Architecture Workshop - Image 2 of 35Lumintu House / Realrich Architecture Workshop - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairLumintu House / Realrich Architecture Workshop - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Balcony, DeckLumintu House / Realrich Architecture Workshop - Image 5 of 35

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
  • Design And Project Team: Alim Hanafi, Joana Agustin
  • Support Team: Rico Yohanes, Aqidon Noor Khafid, Sharfina Nur Dini, Sofiana Estiningtya, Pandu Nazarussadi
  • Prefinishing Design Team: Erick, Septrio Effendi, Miftahuddin Nur Hidayat, Kanigara Ubazti Putra, Fadiah Nurannisa, Tirta Budiman, Larasati Ramadhina
  • Interior Design: Realrich Architecture Workshop
  • Landscape Design: Realrich Architecture Workshop
  • Country: Indonesia
Lumintu House / Realrich Architecture Workshop - Image 5 of 35
© Lu'luil Ma'nun

"I want an experimental house that will push the creativity," said Rubianto, the client. Our studio, RAW Architecture (Realrich Architecture Workshop) then set a benchmark of how the home should be comfortable in a tropical climate. The temperature is 27 degrees Celsius by a series of openable steel fins on the west and south. In the middle of the house, we designed an active fan and wind tunnel to lower humidity and provide an air-stacking effect inside the house.

Lumintu House / Realrich Architecture Workshop - Exterior Photography, Garden, Balcony
© Lu'luil Ma'nun
Lumintu House / Realrich Architecture Workshop - Image 30 of 35
Elevation
Elevation
Lumintu House / Realrich Architecture Workshop - Exterior Photography
© Aryo Phramudhito
Lumintu House / Realrich Architecture Workshop - Interior Photography, Garden
© KIE Arch

For thermal protection, the fins outside are extended as a 3.5 m canopy on the ground floor providing a shaded space similar to sitting under a tree. This design also protects the surrounding plants from excessive sunlight and forms a soft, seamless transition, reflecting the philosophy of "Lumintu." And curve forms on a facade.

Lumintu House / Realrich Architecture Workshop - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© KIE Arch
Lumintu House / Realrich Architecture Workshop - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair
© KIE Arch
Lumintu House / Realrich Architecture Workshop - Image 25 of 35
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Lumintu House / Realrich Architecture Workshop - Image 29 of 35
Section
Section
Lumintu House / Realrich Architecture Workshop - Image 12 of 35
© KIE Arch

The house consists of a living room, dining room, guest room on the ground floor with 3 bedrooms on the upper floor, gymnastics, and home office. The service with separate access is located at the back of the home and the mezzanine level is integrated with gymnastics.

Lumintu House / Realrich Architecture Workshop - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Lighting, Handrail, Glass
© Aryo Phramudhito

Skilled craftsmen who collaborate inside the architecture studio play a crucial role in the construction, meticulously bending each steel component one by one. The concrete catenary opening and surface feel is also shaped as part of metaphor's of Plato's cave and structure to hold large glass.

Lumintu House / Realrich Architecture Workshop - Image 18 of 35
© Aryo Phramudhito

The spacious, 11 m span column-free main area on the ground floor integrates seamlessly with the outdoor space and inner courtyard expanding the feeling of openness, facilitating natural airflow with a wind tunnel and ceiling fan offering views of the tropical landscape from within the house.

Lumintu House / Realrich Architecture Workshop - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, Glass, Chair, Countertop
© Aryo Phramudhito
Lumintu House / Realrich Architecture Workshop - Image 33 of 35
Passive Strategy
Passive Strategy
Lumintu House / Realrich Architecture Workshop - Image 34 of 35
Direct Sun Hour Diagram
Direct Sun Hour Diagram
Lumintu House / Realrich Architecture Workshop - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Balcony, Deck
© Aryo Phramudhito
Lumintu House / Realrich Architecture Workshop - Image 22 of 35
© Lu'luil Ma'nun

The house also features an air gap between the roof and the floor below. This gap allows hot air trapped between the floor plates and the ceiling to escape, creating effective cross-ventilation between ceilings. High ceilings and skylights optimize natural lighting, while ventilated openings are covered with mesh to prevent insects from entering the building. Lumintu House also has a rooftop garden for private dining and a light canopy that provides insulation for the spaces below.

Realrich Architecture Workshop
Cite: "Lumintu House / Realrich Architecture Workshop" 26 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027248/lumintu-house-realrich-architecture-workshop> ISSN 0719-8884

