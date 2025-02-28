Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Amore - Omor Residence / Shatotto

Amore - Omor Residence / Shatotto - Image 2 of 34Amore - Omor Residence / Shatotto - Image 3 of 34Amore - Omor Residence / Shatotto - Image 4 of 34Amore - Omor Residence / Shatotto - Image 5 of 34Amore - Omor Residence / Shatotto - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Nikunjo, Bangladesh
  • Architects: Shatotto
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  145
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Junaid Hasan Pranto
  • Lead Architects: Prof Rafiq Azam
  • Principal Interior Designer: Ar. Zannat Jui
  • Associate Architects: Jamal Hossain Shaon, Anika Asif, Md. Kamrul Alam
  • Structural Engineer: Akter Hossen, Mohiminol Islam
  • City: Nikunjo
  • Country: Bangladesh
Amore - Omor Residence / Shatotto - Image 6 of 34
© Junaid Hasan Pranto

Text description provided by the architects. Amore, love of a lawyer couple. This residence has been designed as a place of carnation for two busy young lawyers coming back home after a hectic day and turns into music lovers, art connoisseur, nature, and pet lovers. Although the lot size is only around 200 sqm, the design effectively accommodates both tangible and intangible functions, meeting the couple's desires. The thoughtful arrangement maximizes space, balancing functionality and personal needs while ensuring comfort and practicality within the limited area.

Amore - Omor Residence / Shatotto - Image 8 of 34
© Junaid Hasan Pranto
Amore - Omor Residence / Shatotto - Image 26 of 34
Basement Floor Plan
Amore - Omor Residence / Shatotto - Image 4 of 34
© Junaid Hasan Pranto

The basement is basically housing the music practice area, with light coming from the sky with sounds of water. The ground floor is primarily dedicated to parking, but features a green patch and water elements, complemented by a naturally lit lobby. The walls display carefully chosen artworks, setting a poetic tone for the house's entrance and creating a welcoming, visually striking atmosphere. The entrance gate, designed for both pedestrians and cars, is painted by artist Anukul Chandra Majumdar.

Amore - Omor Residence / Shatotto - Image 2 of 34
© Junaid Hasan Pranto
Amore - Omor Residence / Shatotto - Image 16 of 34
© Junaid Hasan Pranto
Amore - Omor Residence / Shatotto - Image 27 of 34
Ground Floor Plan
Amore - Omor Residence / Shatotto - Image 29 of 34
Second Floor Plan
Amore - Omor Residence / Shatotto - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Junaid Hasan Pranto
Amore - Omor Residence / Shatotto - Image 5 of 34
© Junaid Hasan Pranto

This new initiative seamlessly integrates art and architecture, reflecting their harmonious connection and adding an artistic touch to the functional aspects of the entrance, enhancing the overall aesthetic of the house. Breaking social conventions, the design places all formal spaces on the top two floors, rather than the traditional lower levels. This unique approach challenges norms and redefines spatial hierarchy, offering a fresh perspective on the layout and function of the home. These spaces are seamlessly connected to open sky terraces, where lush, untamed greenery flourishes under the warmth of the western sunlight, evoking a sense of joy.

Amore - Omor Residence / Shatotto - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Junaid Hasan Pranto
Amore - Omor Residence / Shatotto - Image 21 of 34
© Junaid Hasan Pranto

At the third level, a Delonex Regia (Krishnochura) tree has been planted, symbolizing the summer with its vibrant, fiery red blooms, adding a burst of color and energy to the environment, and celebrating nature's exuberance.

Amore - Omor Residence / Shatotto - Image 19 of 34
© Junaid Hasan Pranto

Top #Tags