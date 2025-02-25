Essoua Pavilion / Moyésoa

Save this picture! © Marc Sawaya + William Tailly + Noura Diaby

ARCHITECT: William Tailly

INGENIOR: Bilel Moalla, Wael_taj_ Alddin

CONSTRUCTION: AGS - Ivory Coast

LANDSCAPE: Antonin Hallier, Natacha Djédjé

CONSULTANT ARCHITECT: Rémy Aznar, Morgane Gutel Durandière

Country: Morocco

Text description provided by the architects. Built on 8,000 m on the edge of a lagoon, the Essoa Pavilion offers an immersive residential experience where the architecture blends seamlessly into the landscape. Its 7,500 m botanical garden, a true ecosystem, highlights its ecological and bioclimatic foundation. Designed to be self-sufficient and modular, the villa combines natural materials with contemporary design, offering discreet and refined luxury in perfect harmony with its environment.

An Architectural Concept Connected to Nature - Inspired by tropical vernacular architecture, the villa prioritizes smooth circulation and openness to the outdoors. Composed of independent volumes linked by planted courtyards, it promotes natural ventilation and plays with shadows. Its main terrace, designed as a transitional space, harmoniously connects all the living areas. The living room and dining room, recessed, create a unique perspective: from the pool, the swimmer experiences the illusion of floating in the lagoon, enhancing the immersion in the landscape. An underwater bench directly connects the pool to the kitchen, facilitating interaction and adding an organic, convivial dimension to the living space. The three bedrooms, while independent, are visually connected by a glass opening aligned on the same axis, creating a sense of space and continuity.

A Double-Curved Roof for Ventilation and Light - One of the architectural signatures of this project lies in its elegant double-curved roof, combining refinement and ingenuity. It optimizes natural ventilation and brings a gentle dynamic to the building. Solid and transparent metal sheets, fixed to a lightweight metal structure, filter the light and create a subtle play of shadows. Designed as a network of connecting points, this structure combines elegance and lightness, while enhancing thermal comfort and reducing the impact of tropical heat.

Natural Materials and a Harmony of Colors - Each material has been carefully chosen to harmonize with the landscape while ensuring optimal thermal comfort. The essence of the curtain walls rests on bioclimatic principles adapted to the Ivorian climate. The rammed earth walls, an ancient material with high thermal inertia, regulate indoor temperature by reducing heat fluctuations. The raw earth brick facades offer ideal thermal inertia, while the terracotta floors and kitchen counters combine durability and elegance. The interior floor, blending earth resin and lime stucco, combines softness and robustness. In the bathrooms, tadelakt brings an elegant waterproof touch, while the woven rattan ceilings and carved solid wood celebrate local craftsmanship in a warm and refined atmosphere. The wooden screens, equipped with removable plexiglass panels, allow for a balance between natural ventilation and thermal insulation. Finally, a palette of earthy tones, subtly gradient, blends with the lush green of the garden, grounding the villa in a timeless and organic aesthetic.

Self-Sufficiency and Local Expertise - The villa is built on a foundation of sustainability and self-sufficiency, functioning with energy autonomy through photovoltaic panels and a private well for water. Every piece of furniture, as well as the sinks and tableware, has been custom-designed by the Moyésoa Laboratory, showcasing local craftsmanship and the excellence of Ivorian know-how in an exclusive and artisanal approach.

Conclusion - By reinterpreting tropical architecture with a contemporary approach, this villa creates a subtle dialogue between modernity and tradition, comfort and nature. Its total immersion in a botanical garden, energy autonomy, and innovative ventilation system make it a reference in ecological and bioclimatic architecture in Côte d'Ivoire.