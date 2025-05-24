Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Visitor Center
  Brazil
  Expansion of the Banco dos Cajuais Visitor Center - Aquasis / Rede Arquitetos

Expansion of the Banco dos Cajuais Visitor Center - Aquasis / Rede Arquitetos

Expansion of the Banco dos Cajuais Visitor Center - Aquasis / Rede Arquitetos - Exterior PhotographyExpansion of the Banco dos Cajuais Visitor Center - Aquasis / Rede Arquitetos - Image 3 of 26Expansion of the Banco dos Cajuais Visitor Center - Aquasis / Rede Arquitetos - Exterior PhotographyExpansion of the Banco dos Cajuais Visitor Center - Aquasis / Rede Arquitetos - Image 5 of 26Expansion of the Banco dos Cajuais Visitor Center - Aquasis / Rede Arquitetos - More Images+ 21

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Visitor Center
Praia de Picos, Icapuí, Brazil
  • Architects: Rede Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  55
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Architectural design: Bruno Braga, Luiz Cattony, Bianca Feijão, João Marcello Torquato, Maria Vitória Vasconcelos (estagiária)
  • Category: Visitor Center
  • Structural Consulting: Pilotis Estrutural
  • Construction: Joitalo Rabelo
  • City: Praia de Picos, Icapuí
  • Country: Brazil
Expansion of the Banco dos Cajuais Visitor Center - Aquasis / Rede Arquitetos - Image 6 of 26
© Igor Ribeiro

Text description provided by the architects. The Banco do Cajuais Visitors Center was a project carried out for the NGO Aquasis at Picos Beach, Ceará. The construction, completed in 2021, was designed as an exhibition space to showcase the institution’s projects. The growing demand for the NGO and the increasing use of the space by a diverse and expanding audience led to new needs and improvements to enhance the site's usability. Therefore, a growth plan for the complex was conceived, initially proposing the construction of an annex to the original building.

Expansion of the Banco dos Cajuais Visitor Center - Aquasis / Rede Arquitetos - Image 5 of 26
© Igor Ribeiro

The new building, positioned beyond the original visitors center, serves as a gathering space for a larger number of people while also providing restroom facilities for the complex. It references the main building with a similar roof structure and wall materials. However, it is more open and features a more robust structure due to its wider spans. A notable aspect of this extension is the opening in its front wall, offering a view of the original building and the surrounding green areas.

Expansion of the Banco dos Cajuais Visitor Center - Aquasis / Rede Arquitetos - Image 3 of 26
© Igor Ribeiro
Expansion of the Banco dos Cajuais Visitor Center - Aquasis / Rede Arquitetos - Image 8 of 26
© Igor Ribeiro
Expansion of the Banco dos Cajuais Visitor Center - Aquasis / Rede Arquitetos - Image 21 of 26
Planta - Geral
Expansion of the Banco dos Cajuais Visitor Center - Aquasis / Rede Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Igor Ribeiro

Access to the new building is provided through a pathway that extends the route established by the original visitors center. This creates a transition space between the structures, adapting to the site's topography and functioning as a connecting element between the two buildings. At the same time, this intermediate space grants autonomy to each structure and conceals the pre-existing cisterns through the use of a stone wall and landscape design elements.

Expansion of the Banco dos Cajuais Visitor Center - Aquasis / Rede Arquitetos - Image 16 of 26
© Igor Ribeiro

Project location

Address:Praia de Picos, Icapuí, Ceara, Brazil

About this office
Rede Arquitetos
Office

Top #Tags