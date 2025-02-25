Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
The Yellow Box / Aslam Sham Architects

The Yellow Box / Aslam Sham Architects - Exterior Photography
© Ishi Sitwala

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, Detail
Thiruvannur, Calicut, India
  Architects: Aslam Sham Architects
  Area:  4100
  Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ishi Sitwala
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  G-Cone, Hexa, Ideal decor
  Lead Architects: Aslam Karadan & Sham Salim
  Project Architect: Shivani Shibinraj, Fathima Mundoly
  Drawing Cordinator: Faris T K
  City: Thiruvannur, Calicut
  Country: India
Save this picture!
© Ishi Sitwala

Text description provided by the architects. The initial impression of this contemporary residence is one of striking visual interplay, where bold architectural gestures redefine conventional aesthetics. A diagonally laid brick veil, its textured surface meticulously arranged to capture the shifting light throughout the day, becomes a dynamic façade element, casting ever-changing shadows that animate the exterior. This seemingly organic yet highly calculated composition stands in deliberate contrast to a vibrant yellow metal box that thrusts outward from the structure, its smooth, industrial finish starkly juxtaposed against the warm, earthy roughness of the brick. This interplay of materials, textures, and geometries is not merely incidental; it is a defining characteristic of the house, lending it a distinctive identity within its suburban setting while engaging in a dialogue with the surrounding urban fabric.

Save this picture!
© Ishi Sitwala

Occupying a modest 10-cent plot, this thoughtfully designed 5-bedroom dwelling masterfully negotiates the balance between openness and privacy. The spatial organization prioritizes a seamless flow between the common areas, creating an expansive feel within a constrained footprint. Minimal interior walls define the living spaces, allowing for an intuitive and fluid movement throughout the house. This sense of interconnectedness fosters a strong spatial continuity, reinforcing the idea of communal living. However, the open-plan design does not come at the expense of private retreat spaces. The bedrooms, though integrated within the overall architectural composition, are carefully positioned to retain a sense of seclusion, ensuring personal comfort and tranquility.

Save this picture!
© Ishi Sitwala

The imposing diagonally laid brick wall serves a function far beyond its dramatic visual appeal. It is strategically positioned to shield select areas from direct street exposure, ensuring that the house maintains a sense of sanctuary amidst its urban surroundings. This clever maneuver enhances privacy while preserving the openness of the interior, allowing the residents to experience both a sense of enclosure and a connection to the outdoors. The brick veil acts as a permeable boundary, filtering sunlight and air while establishing a protective enclosure that subtly defines the home's relationship with its external environment.

Save this picture!
© Ishi Sitwala
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Ishi Sitwala
Save this picture!
© Ishi Sitwala

Beyond its functional role, the juxtaposition of the textured brickwork against the sleek, brightly colored metal form generates a compelling architectural tension—a conversation between the traditional and the modern, between the tactile and the industrial. This interplay is emblematic of the innovative spirit driving the design, reflecting a deep engagement with both materiality and spatial dynamics. Each element has been curated to contribute to the overall sensory experience of the house, from the tactile roughness of the bricks under one's touch to the crisp precision of the metal elements that catch the light and accentuate the structure's sculptural quality.

Save this picture!
© Ishi Sitwala
Save this picture!
© Ishi Sitwala

Though modest in scale, this residence commands attention through its thoughtful use of materials, its intelligent spatial planning, and its bold visual presence. It challenges the norms of suburban architecture, demonstrating that innovative design can transcend physical constraints to create a home that is both aesthetically striking and deeply functional. By harmonizing openness and privacy, raw textures and sleek modernity, this residence is not just a dwelling but a statement—one that speaks to the power of architectural ingenuity and the ability of design to shape and elevate everyday living.

About this office
Aslam Sham Architects
Office

Cite: "The Yellow Box / Aslam Sham Architects" 25 Feb 2025. ArchDaily.

