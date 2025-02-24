Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Alpenglow Community Park / Fieldwork Design and Architecture

Alpenglow Community Park / Fieldwork Design and Architecture

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Portland, United States
© Chris Murray
Alpenglow Community Park / Fieldwork Design and Architecture - Image 7 of 21
© Chris Murray

Text description provided by the architects. Alpenglow Community Park, a newly developed 37-acre site in Bend, Oregon, showcases the natural beauty of the high desert landscape. The park's name and architecture are inspired by the volcanic peaks of the Three Sisters and the Cascade Mountain Range, which dominate the western view. The project features three structures: an event pavilion, a picnic/restroom shelter, and a pedestrian bridge. The material palette integrates weathering steel, ribbed concrete, and locally sourced Ponderosa Pine, drawing inspiration from the site's native vegetation, colors, and basalt rock formations.

© Chris Murray
Alpenglow Community Park / Fieldwork Design and Architecture - Image 3 of 21
© Chris Murray
Site
Alpenglow Community Park / Fieldwork Design and Architecture - Image 17 of 21
Site
© Chris Murray
Alpenglow Community Park / Fieldwork Design and Architecture - Image 11 of 21
© Chris Murray

The event pavilion anchors the park's center, alongside the picnic and restroom shelter. The angular design of both structures mimics the nearby mountain range's silhouette, with rooflines that frame views within the park and beyond while folding to provide shade and shelter. The columns' geometry reflects the pattern of the surrounding forest. Ribbed concrete walls, inspired by local basalt formations, provide texture and continuity, while ceilings clad in Ponderosa Pine add warmth. Both structures operate off the grid, with solar panels providing electricity as needed. By grounding the architecture in the high desert landscape, the material palette connects each structure to its surroundings.

© Chris Murray
Alpenglow Community Park / Fieldwork Design and Architecture - Image 6 of 21
© Chris Murray
© Chris Murray
Alpenglow Community Park / Fieldwork Design and Architecture - Image 4 of 21
© Chris Murray

The pedestrian bridge, which connects the park to the neighborhood to the west, spans an active BNSF railroad line west of the event pavilion. Weathering steel is used throughout, with perforated panels employed over a tube frame to comply with BNSF's fence protection standards while maintaining transparency and capturing views of the surrounding landscape.

© Chris Murray
Alpenglow Community Park / Fieldwork Design and Architecture - Image 10 of 21
© Chris Murray
Plan and Elevation
Alpenglow Community Park / Fieldwork Design and Architecture - Image 21 of 21
Plan and Elevation
© Chris Murray
Alpenglow Community Park / Fieldwork Design and Architecture - Image 5 of 21
© Chris Murray

The structures at Alpenglow are designed to work in concert with the concepts and functions of the park, creating a place that will be meaningful to the community for generations. An integrated design process allowed the architects, landscape architects, and engineers to collaborate from the masterplan scale down to the smallest design detail. The result is a park that connects the surrounding community with the natural beauty of the site and landscape.

© Chris Murray
Alpenglow Community Park / Fieldwork Design and Architecture - Image 2 of 21
© Chris Murray
Plan and Elevation
Alpenglow Community Park / Fieldwork Design and Architecture - Image 20 of 21
Plan and Elevation

The design of the park's structures is driven by the functional needs and requests of the surrounding community. By soliciting community feedback on other local parks, as well as early concept iterations, the designers were able to tailor the structures to the experiences the users were seeking.

© Chris Murray
Alpenglow Community Park / Fieldwork Design and Architecture - Image 9 of 21
© Chris Murray
Diagram and Elevation
Alpenglow Community Park / Fieldwork Design and Architecture - Image 19 of 21
Diagram and Elevation
© Chris Murray
Alpenglow Community Park / Fieldwork Design and Architecture - Image 13 of 21
© Chris Murray

Although the park is located in a rapidly developing portion of Bend and is served by the surrounding infrastructure, the design team was challenged to provide park structures that function without being connected to the adjacent electrical system. Through sun studies and close collaboration with the engineering teams, the architects were able to design structures that generate 100% of their electricity through roof-mounted solar panels.

© Chris Murray
Alpenglow Community Park / Fieldwork Design and Architecture - Image 8 of 21
© Chris Murray

The park is designed to provide connections between people and nature and to be an inclusive gathering place for everyone in the community. Amenities throughout the park encourage exploration of the native landscape and promote healthy activities. The park structures reinforce these values, as well as provide places for engagement and connection between community members.

© Chris Murray
Alpenglow Community Park / Fieldwork Design and Architecture - Image 12 of 21
© Chris Murray

Top #Tags