  Lot 8 Design and Research Laboratory / BC architects & studies + Assemble

Lot 8 Design and Research Laboratory / BC architects & studies + Assemble

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Workshop, Cultural Architecture, Renovation
France
  Design Team: BC architects & studies + Assemble
  Landscape Architecture: Chris Posma, SYNEFF Consult, Coldep, TPF-I, Marie Marquet, Florent Valentin, Dominique Cardon, Véronique Mure, Genre, Agence Paysage
  General Constructing: Atelier Kara, La pierre au carrée, Leemniscaat, Menuiserie Correze, Tanzi, CVI, Guintoli, Novacier, Calvo, Fernandez & fils, CKAT, Le village, Tonello
  Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: SYNEFF Consult
  Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Betrec
  Country: France
© Morgane Renou

Text description provided by the architects. The Lot 8 project is a collaboration between BC architects & studies & materials, Assemble and Atelier LUMA. The 'Magasin Electrique' is a 2100m2 former 19th century train depot building, and has been renovated to provide a new workspace for the design and research laboratory Atelier Luma, including workshops for timber, metal, ceramic, and textile, alongside dedicated algae and mycelium laboratories, meeting rooms, desk and production space, library and resource centre.

© Morgane Renou
Plan
© Joseph Halligan | Assemble

Atelier LUMA is the design research program of LUMA Foundation. Based in the Parc des Ateliers in Arles, France, since 2017, it is deeply connected to its geographic and cultural environment: the Camargue region, the Alpilles mountains, and the Crau plains.

© Morgane Renou

"Through investigating the resources and know-how in our bioregion, and connecting different fields of expertise, Atelier Luma develops local solutions for ecological, economic, and social transition"

© Morgane Renou
Sections and Elevation
© Morgane Renou

Working in close collaboration, the team set out an ambition to create a flagship piece of bioregional design, presenting a new attitude towards materials, promoting and highlighting innovation in bioregional design practice. The project is developed in collaboration with local stakeholders, it is drawing from regional know-how and resources, and it aims to create lasting impact through training programs and transmission projects.

© Morgane Renou

Address: Arles, France

BC Architects
Assemble
Cite: "Lot 8 Design and Research Laboratory / BC architects & studies + Assemble " 10 Mar 2025. ArchDaily.

