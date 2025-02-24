Aina Community Restroom / NaaV Studio

+ 11

Community • India Architects: naav studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1100 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Vivek Eadara

Lead Architects: Varsha Reddy & Niharika Veerabommala

Design Team: Abina Vasudevan Nisha

Landscape Architecture: Rohit Mirdoddi

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Set within a larger eco-conscious event space, the community restroom is designed to be more than just a utility - it is an extension of its surroundings. The event space itself is built on the principles of sustainability and minimal intervention, allowing nature to take precedence. Every structure within it is carefully designed to belong to the land, using materials and techniques that embrace, rather than disrupt, the environment.

The siting of the restroom block, nestled amidst a grove of mango trees, was intentionally chosen to blend seamlessly with nature. Instead of clearing the landscape, the design works around it, allowing the trees to dictate the form. One tree, in particular, stands at the center of the space, framed by an open window that draws the outdoors in, ensuring that even within an enclosed space, nature remains present.

The exterior materials were selected to merge with the natural setting. Rammed earth walls, built using the very soil from the site, give the structure an organic quality, allowing it to rise from the ground as though it has always belonged there. The roof is a combination of mild steel and tin sheets, providing both structure and thermal comfort. To soften this and create a more tactile experience, locally sourced handwoven bamboo mats stretch across the entire ceiling, casting shifting patterns of light and shadow throughout the day.

The layout of the restroom is simple yet intentional. A large communal sink serves as the central element, dividing the space into male and female sections. Carved entirely from rust-hued granite, the sink is more than a functional fixture - it is a sculptural piece. Artisans shaped and balanced it to create a seamless, monolithic form, making it feel less like an installation and more like a natural extension of the space itself. This same granite extends to the flooring, grounding the entire structure with its rich, earthy tone.

Inside, the material palette continues to embrace warmth and restraint. The deep-toned doors blend seamlessly with the muted, textured walls, ensuring a sense of cohesion throughout. Slit windows punctuate the structure, allowing soft daylight and fresh air to filter in while maintaining privacy. There is a quiet simplicity to the space - one that does not demand attention but instead invites a sense of ease. Designed to disappear into its surroundings, this restroom is a testament to how architecture can coexist with nature. It does not impose itself but rather allows the landscape to lead, creating a space that feels both rooted and effortless.