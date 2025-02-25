DIFF Coffee Roasters / ASWA

+ 44

Coffee Shop • Thailand Architects: ASWA

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 800 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Soopakorn Srisakul

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Jorakay

Lead Architects: Phuttipan Aswakool, Chotiros Techamongklapiwat

Team: Prassapol Sanguanwattanaraksa, Napasorn Luengkiattikhun, Visarut Vongjirasak

Program / Use / Building Function: Café + Bar

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the northern region of Thailand, The Diff Coffee Roasters is a vibrant new local establishment designed to foster a sense of community. The café's striking architecture consists of two cubic structures—one larger gray cube and a smaller black cube—elegantly connected by a visually captivating triangular flyover. This striking design embraces a majestic, towering tree with a natural canopy, inviting visitors to relax in the shaded outdoor area.

Spanning approximately 800 square meters, the café's layout is thoughtfully designed to immerse patrons in an atmosphere of comfort and creativity. The larger gray cube, prominently positioned at the forefront, features an array of triangular openings and voids that cast intricate patterns of light and shadow throughout the space, enhancing its dynamic ambiance. The materials—smooth concrete, warm wood, and expansive glass—are meticulously chosen to celebrate the simplicity and purity of the design.

As guests step inside, they are welcomed into a spacious atrium, where the high ceiling and triangular skylights amplify the feeling of openness. The soaring nine-meter height creates an awe-inspiring contrast to the subdued exterior, enveloping visitors in a surprising and uplifting atmosphere. Meanwhile, the smaller black cube, dedicated to the bar, presents a captivating contrast with its square openings and deliberate voids, offering a unique ambiance that sets it apart from the main café. Together, these elements create a harmonious space that invites connection, reflection, and enjoyment for all who enter.