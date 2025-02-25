Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  DIFF Coffee Roasters / ASWA

DIFF Coffee Roasters / ASWA

DIFF Coffee Roasters / ASWA - Image 2 of 49DIFF Coffee Roasters / ASWA - Image 3 of 49DIFF Coffee Roasters / ASWA - Image 4 of 49DIFF Coffee Roasters / ASWA - Image 5 of 49

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop
Thailand
  • Architects: ASWA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Soopakorn Srisakul
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Jorakay
  • Lead Architects: Phuttipan Aswakool, Chotiros Techamongklapiwat
  • Team: Prassapol Sanguanwattanaraksa, Napasorn Luengkiattikhun, Visarut Vongjirasak
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Café + Bar
  • Country: Thailand
DIFF Coffee Roasters / ASWA - Image 6 of 49
© Soopakorn Srisakul
DIFF Coffee Roasters / ASWA - Image 3 of 49
© Soopakorn Srisakul
DIFF Coffee Roasters / ASWA - Image 45 of 49
Section
DIFF Coffee Roasters / ASWA - Image 8 of 49
© Soopakorn Srisakul

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the northern region of Thailand, The Diff Coffee Roasters is a vibrant new local establishment designed to foster a sense of community. The café's striking architecture consists of two cubic structures—one larger gray cube and a smaller black cube—elegantly connected by a visually captivating triangular flyover. This striking design embraces a majestic, towering tree with a natural canopy, inviting visitors to relax in the shaded outdoor area.

DIFF Coffee Roasters / ASWA - Image 11 of 49
© Soopakorn Srisakul
DIFF Coffee Roasters / ASWA - Image 5 of 49
© Soopakorn Srisakul
DIFF Coffee Roasters / ASWA - Image 42 of 49
Plan - 1st floor
DIFF Coffee Roasters / ASWA - Image 4 of 49
© Soopakorn Srisakul

Spanning approximately 800 square meters, the café's layout is thoughtfully designed to immerse patrons in an atmosphere of comfort and creativity. The larger gray cube, prominently positioned at the forefront, features an array of triangular openings and voids that cast intricate patterns of light and shadow throughout the space, enhancing its dynamic ambiance. The materials—smooth concrete, warm wood, and expansive glass—are meticulously chosen to celebrate the simplicity and purity of the design.

DIFF Coffee Roasters / ASWA - Image 20 of 49
© Soopakorn Srisakul
DIFF Coffee Roasters / ASWA - Image 31 of 49
© Soopakorn Srisakul
DIFF Coffee Roasters / ASWA - Image 43 of 49
Plan - 2nd floor
DIFF Coffee Roasters / ASWA - Image 28 of 49
© Soopakorn Srisakul

As guests step inside, they are welcomed into a spacious atrium, where the high ceiling and triangular skylights amplify the feeling of openness. The soaring nine-meter height creates an awe-inspiring contrast to the subdued exterior, enveloping visitors in a surprising and uplifting atmosphere. Meanwhile, the smaller black cube, dedicated to the bar, presents a captivating contrast with its square openings and deliberate voids, offering a unique ambiance that sets it apart from the main café. Together, these elements create a harmonious space that invites connection, reflection, and enjoyment for all who enter.

DIFF Coffee Roasters / ASWA - Image 19 of 49
© Soopakorn Srisakul

Project location

Address:Phitsanulok, Thailand

ASWA
Materials

GlassConcrete

Cite: "DIFF Coffee Roasters / ASWA" 25 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027183/diff-coffee-roasters-aswa> ISSN 0719-8884

