World
  • Lead Team: Adrian Tsai, Fisher Jhao
  • Design Team: Jane Lin, Rogger Chen
  • Country: Taiwan
Oracle Coffee / True Thing Design Studio - Image 7 of 20
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA
Oracle Coffee / True Thing Design Studio - Image 17 of 20
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Huangpu New Village, Fengshan—one of Taiwan's earliest military dependents' villages—this café embraces restraint as its primary design strategy. The architectural framework and original residential layout are preserved, while the space is sensitively adapted to accommodate both the brand's identity and commercial functionality. At the entrance, a neon installation traces the trajectory of time, extending the design language of temporality. This dynamic light feature serves as both a visual anchor and a guiding element within the former vestibule.

Oracle Coffee / True Thing Design Studio - Image 3 of 20
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA
Oracle Coffee / True Thing Design Studio - Image 6 of 20
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA
Oracle Coffee / True Thing Design Studio - Image 20 of 20
Floor Plan
Oracle Coffee / True Thing Design Studio - Image 2 of 20
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA
Oracle Coffee / True Thing Design Studio - Image 10 of 20
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA

To maintain the integrity of the existing partitions and material palette, furniture becomes the focal point of our design intervention. The construction details of the wooden roof trusses inspire the form and joinery of tables and chairs, while varied seating heights and configurations foster a dialogue between past and future. Acting as the rhythmic pulse of the space, these elements heighten the tension between old and new—striking a delicate balance between historical preservation and functional evolution.

Oracle Coffee / True Thing Design Studio - Image 4 of 20
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA
Oracle Coffee / True Thing Design Studio - Image 9 of 20
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA
Oracle Coffee / True Thing Design Studio - Image 14 of 20
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA
Oracle Coffee / True Thing Design Studio - Image 13 of 20
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA
Oracle Coffee / True Thing Design Studio - Image 15 of 20
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA

True Thing Design Studio
