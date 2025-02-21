Oracle Coffee / True Thing Design Studio

+ 15

Lead Team: Adrian Tsai, Fisher Jhao

Design Team: Jane Lin, Rogger Chen

Country: Taiwan

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Huangpu New Village, Fengshan—one of Taiwan's earliest military dependents' villages—this café embraces restraint as its primary design strategy. The architectural framework and original residential layout are preserved, while the space is sensitively adapted to accommodate both the brand's identity and commercial functionality. At the entrance, a neon installation traces the trajectory of time, extending the design language of temporality. This dynamic light feature serves as both a visual anchor and a guiding element within the former vestibule.

To maintain the integrity of the existing partitions and material palette, furniture becomes the focal point of our design intervention. The construction details of the wooden roof trusses inspire the form and joinery of tables and chairs, while varied seating heights and configurations foster a dialogue between past and future. Acting as the rhythmic pulse of the space, these elements heighten the tension between old and new—striking a delicate balance between historical preservation and functional evolution.