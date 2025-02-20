Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Forbici Academy / Hargar Studio

Forbici Academy / Hargar Studio - Image 2 of 30Forbici Academy / Hargar Studio - Image 7 of 30Forbici Academy / Hargar Studio - Interior Photography, Lighting, ChairForbici Academy / Hargar Studio - Image 5 of 30Forbici Academy / Hargar Studio - More Images+ 25

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Wellbeing
La Plata, Argentina
Forbici Academy / Hargar Studio - Image 2 of 30
© Luís Barandiarán

Text description provided by the architects. The Forbici Academy is a renovation project of an existing building that lacks a façade in the center of the city of La Plata. A foundational "chorizo" house that over time has filled its remaining patios, occupying 100% of the lot and depriving most of its rooms of air and light.

Forbici Academy / Hargar Studio - Interior Photography, Chair, Lighting
© Luís Barandiarán
Forbici Academy / Hargar Studio - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair
© Luís Barandiarán

Understanding the potential of the built heritage, minimal interventions are made, and existing structures such as load-bearing exposed brick walls and brick vaults on IPN profiles are valued and recovered.

Forbici Academy / Hargar Studio - Image 3 of 30
© Luís Barandiarán
Forbici Academy / Hargar Studio - Image 7 of 30
© Luís Barandiarán
Forbici Academy / Hargar Studio - Image 28 of 30
Section

The strategies involved creating a lung of air and light in the center of the lot, an internal patio that also articulates the circulation between floors. On the other hand, a new façade towards the city was constructed, a neutral and translucent envelope of glass bricks that matches the height of the neighboring buildings to create a new space in an old, unused terrace. Finally, inside, the spaces are stripped down to create generous and flexible rooms, enhanced perceptually by optical effects of mirrored planes and movable objects.

Forbici Academy / Hargar Studio - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair
© Luís Barandiarán
Forbici Academy / Hargar Studio - Interior Photography, Chair
© Luís Barandiarán

Programmatically, the project organizes mixed hairdressing salons on the ground floor and a hairdressing academy on the upper floor.

Forbici Academy / Hargar Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Glass
© Luís Barandiarán

Project gallery

Project location

La Plata, Argentina

Hargar Studio
