World
  Mila House / Isla Architects

Mila House / Isla Architects - Interior Photography, Concrete
Mila House / Isla Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood
Mila House / Isla Architects - Interior Photography, Wood
Mila House / Isla Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Chair

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Spain
  • Architects: Isla Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2809 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luis Díaz Díaz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, BANDALUX, FSB Franz Schneider Brakel, Cocinart, FARO Barcelona, Hager, Huguet, ICONICO, Ladrillerias Mallorquinas, Robert McNeel & Associates
  • Lead Architects: Marta Colón de Carvajal Salís & Juan Palencia de Sarriá (isla)
  • Team: Cristina Gutiérrez Chevalier, Chiara Lieberman, Silvia Fernández
  • Surveyor: Jaume Roselló Alomar
  • Builder: Burmir Picapedrer SL
  • Drywall: Galicia Proyecci
  • Carpenter: Fustería Migjorn
  • Electricity: BT Instal.lacions
  • Plumbing: Fontanería Bordoy
  • Clients: Private
  • Country: Spain
Mila House / Isla Architects - Exterior Photography, Door, Concrete
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Text description provided by the architects. The idea of renovating a mid-terrace home—tucked between a small street and an alley—changed radically when the opportunity arose to purchase the adjacent plot, a long, narrow strip measuring 25 meters long by just 2.5 meters wide, built edge to edge. This allowed for the creation of large openings onto the new courtyard, and the project transformed into an exploration of all possible ways to bring light into the homes: sliding windows flush with the wall exterior, vertical and horizontal pivoting panels, arched French doors, circular skylights, guillotine windows, and liftable panes.

Mila House / Isla Architects - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Mila House / Isla Architects - Interior Photography, Balcony
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Inside the main house, spaces were opened and reorganized to adapt to the new configuration: an old garage was converted into a living room overlooking the alley, the kitchen was relocated to connect with the courtyard, a large playroom with overhead light was created on the first floor, the bathroom was aligned with the rear façade and given access to an intermediate terrace, and the bedrooms were stacked and connected via new staircases.

Mila House / Isla Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Mila House / Isla Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Chair
© Luis Díaz Díaz

In the elongated plot (the "llonganissa"), a tiny guest house was designed, utilizing the full width of the structure. The wall facing the courtyard was opened completely to fit a kitchen that doubles as a "chiringuito", with a liftable window. On the first floor, a double-height space serves as the bedroom, while the south end is arranged as a linear bathroom between the staircase and the corridor. At the opposite end of the plot, a garage-studio completes the northern edge of the courtyard.

Mila House / Isla Architects - Interior Photography, Lighting, Arch
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Mila House / Isla Architects - Image 21 of 24
Plan - 1st floor

The project’s materiality was distilled to three elements: lime mortar—white and smooth for the interiors, earthy and textured for the façades—green unified carpentry, and a custom Palladian-style floor. Developed locally and specifically for the project, the flooring features subtly mismatched, irregularly placed tiles that unify and bring character to both homes.

Mila House / Isla Architects - Image 17 of 24
© Luis Díaz Díaz

