Three Courtyards House / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi

-
Architects: Balsa Crosetto Piazzi, David Coffio
- Area: 2906 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Marcos Guiponi
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. The house manifests itself on the street as a long and austere brick façade, evoking the sensation of entering a courtyard. This architectural gesture creates the impression of being immersed in a larger space as if the house itself were contained within a more expansive courtyard—following a nested logic reminiscent of a matryoshka doll.