Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Three Courtyards House / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi

Three Courtyards House / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi

Save

Three Courtyards House / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi - Image 2 of 20Three Courtyards House / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi - Image 3 of 20Three Courtyards House / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi - Image 4 of 20Three Courtyards House / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi - Image 5 of 20Three Courtyards House / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Three Courtyards House / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi - Image 2 of 20
© Marcos Guiponi

Text description provided by the architects. The house manifests itself on the street as a long and austere brick façade, evoking the sensation of entering a courtyard. This architectural gesture creates the impression of being immersed in a larger space as if the house itself were contained within a more expansive courtyard—following a nested logic reminiscent of a matryoshka doll.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
David Coffio
Office
Balsa Crosetto Piazzi
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Three Courtyards House / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi" [Casa 3 patios / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi + David Coffio] 04 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027143/three-courtyards-house-balsa-crosetto-piazzi> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags