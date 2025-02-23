6x6x9 Office / Plano Compartido

+ 16

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. On a small lot between party walls in a residential neighborhood from the 80s, this neutral box measuring 6x6 m in footprint and 9 m in height is constructed as a commitment to renewing the fabric of the area. It serves as our architecture office, a work place, but also for leisure and exchange.

A meeting room that also serves as a space for cultural exchange with the city; an intermediate floor where productive exchanges of the studio take place; and a terrace for small gatherings with friends.

A structure of heavy profiles forms the framework. Solid concrete slabs cover the lower floors. The enclosure consists of self-supporting aluminum panels with an EPS core.

The box fully opens to the north and is more carefully perforated to the east and south. A movable folded sheet metal edge acts as a curtain, allowing the sidewalk to connect with the office patio, creating a space for exchange during social events. Brick appears on the exterior floors, continuing the material of the sidewalk.