Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Argentina
  5. 6x6x9 Office / Plano Compartido

6x6x9 Office / Plano Compartido

Save
Save this picture!
6x6x9 Office / Plano Compartido - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Juan Cruz Paredes

6x6x9 Office / Plano Compartido - Exterior Photography6x6x9 Office / Plano Compartido - Image 3 of 216x6x9 Office / Plano Compartido - Exterior Photography, Glass, Balcony6x6x9 Office / Plano Compartido - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, Chair6x6x9 Office / Plano Compartido - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Córdoba, Argentina
  • Architects: Plano Compartido
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  90
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Juan Cruz Paredes, Lucas Lipsen
  • Lead Architects: Maria Paula Albrieu, Juan Ignacio Barrionuevo
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. On a small lot between party walls in a residential neighborhood from the 80s, this neutral box measuring 6x6 m in footprint and 9 m in height is constructed as a commitment to renewing the fabric of the area. It serves as our architecture office, a work place, but also for leisure and exchange.

Save this picture!
6x6x9 Office / Plano Compartido - Exterior Photography
© Juan Cruz Paredes
Save this picture!
6x6x9 Office / Plano Compartido - Image 3 of 21
© Juan Cruz Paredes
Save this picture!
6x6x9 Office / Plano Compartido - Image 8 of 21
© Juan Cruz Paredes

A meeting room that also serves as a space for cultural exchange with the city; an intermediate floor where productive exchanges of the studio take place; and a terrace for small gatherings with friends.

Save this picture!
6x6x9 Office / Plano Compartido - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Glass
© Juan Cruz Paredes
Save this picture!
6x6x9 Office / Plano Compartido - Image 18 of 21
Floor plan

A structure of heavy profiles forms the framework. Solid concrete slabs cover the lower floors. The enclosure consists of self-supporting aluminum panels with an EPS core.

Save this picture!
6x6x9 Office / Plano Compartido - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, Chair
© Juan Cruz Paredes

The box fully opens to the north and is more carefully perforated to the east and south. A movable folded sheet metal edge acts as a curtain, allowing the sidewalk to connect with the office patio, creating a space for exchange during social events. Brick appears on the exterior floors, continuing the material of the sidewalk.

Save this picture!
6x6x9 Office / Plano Compartido - Exterior Photography, Glass, Balcony
© Lucas Lipsen

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Urca, Córdoba, Argentina

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Plano Compartido
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsArgentina
Cite: "6x6x9 Office / Plano Compartido" [Oficina 6x6x9 / Plano Compartido] 23 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027138/6x6x9-office-plano-compartido> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest LecternsCheck the latest LecternsCheck the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Top #Tags