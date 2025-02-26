Mountain Lodge 14-Leguas / 3164.estudio + SDF Arquitectos

+ 7

City: La Estancia

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. Immersed in a mountainous environment of continuous hills and rocky blooms, the refuge sits subtly and firmly on one of its hills. It opens towards the pine forest as a close view, seeking with its orientation the profile of the great sierras of Córdoba in the distance.

Designed to provide support and kickstart the recent subdivision 14-Leguas, the refuge serves as a safe and pleasant space for visitors and friends to enjoy the developing area.

A visible reinforced concrete structure, which serves as both structure and finish, along with two large main profiles, supports a metal roof that, like a hang glider, flies over the landscape, sheltering beneath it the entire program.

Inside, the functional distribution responds to the landscape. The support programs, kitchen, storage, foyer, and bathroom are located to the south, overlooking the entrance of the subdivision. This frees up the north for the main program of free function with views of the landscape, which, for the moment, serves as a reception area for visitors, but over time could become a home, an atelier, or a small restaurant for a few diners.

Outside, a local stone retaining wall separates, contains, and directs the support and expansion program: a gallery, a storage room, and a bathroom. Finally, under the shade of the large eave, various outdoor activities are made possible.

Regarding the chosen materials, the intention was for them to play a secondary role in the environment. Sustainability comes from the low impact of maintaining the materials, primarily the exposed concrete, which can show the passage of time on its surface.