Mountain Lodge 14-Leguas / 3164.estudio + SDF Arquitectos

Mountain Lodge 14-Leguas / 3164.estudio + SDF Arquitectos - Exterior Photography

Houses
La Estancia, Argentina
Mountain Lodge 14-Leguas / 3164.estudio + SDF Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Juan Cruz Paredes

Text description provided by the architects. Immersed in a mountainous environment of continuous hills and rocky blooms, the refuge sits subtly and firmly on one of its hills. It opens towards the pine forest as a close view, seeking with its orientation the profile of the great sierras of Córdoba in the distance.

Mountain Lodge 14-Leguas / 3164.estudio + SDF Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Juan Cruz Paredes
Mountain Lodge 14-Leguas / 3164.estudio + SDF Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Juan Cruz Paredes

Designed to provide support and kickstart the recent subdivision 14-Leguas, the refuge serves as a safe and pleasant space for visitors and friends to enjoy the developing area.

Mountain Lodge 14-Leguas / 3164.estudio + SDF Arquitectos - Image 4 of 12
© Juan Cruz Paredes

A visible reinforced concrete structure, which serves as both structure and finish, along with two large main profiles, supports a metal roof that, like a hang glider, flies over the landscape, sheltering beneath it the entire program.

Mountain Lodge 14-Leguas / 3164.estudio + SDF Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Juan Cruz Paredes
Mountain Lodge 14-Leguas / 3164.estudio + SDF Arquitectos - Image 5 of 12
© Juan Cruz Paredes
Mountain Lodge 14-Leguas / 3164.estudio + SDF Arquitectos - Image 12 of 12
Section

Inside, the functional distribution responds to the landscape. The support programs, kitchen, storage, foyer, and bathroom are located to the south, overlooking the entrance of the subdivision. This frees up the north for the main program of free function with views of the landscape, which, for the moment, serves as a reception area for visitors, but over time could become a home, an atelier, or a small restaurant for a few diners.

Mountain Lodge 14-Leguas / 3164.estudio + SDF Arquitectos - Image 11 of 12
Ground floor plan

Outside, a local stone retaining wall separates, contains, and directs the support and expansion program: a gallery, a storage room, and a bathroom. Finally, under the shade of the large eave, various outdoor activities are made possible.

Mountain Lodge 14-Leguas / 3164.estudio + SDF Arquitectos - Image 8 of 12
© Juan Cruz Paredes

Regarding the chosen materials, the intention was for them to play a secondary role in the environment. Sustainability comes from the low impact of maintaining the materials, primarily the exposed concrete, which can show the passage of time on its surface.

Mountain Lodge 14-Leguas / 3164.estudio + SDF Arquitectos - Image 9 of 12
© Juan Cruz Paredes

SDF Arquitectos
3164.estudio
Materials

SteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

Cite: "Mountain Lodge 14-Leguas / 3164.estudio + SDF Arquitectos " [Refugio de montaña para 14-Leguas / 3164.estudio + SDF Arquitectos ] 26 Feb 2025. ArchDaily.

