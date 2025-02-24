Cañuelas House / 3164.estudio + SDF Arquitectos

+ 13

Landscape : Blas Spina

City: Córdoba

Country: Argentina

Location and context. Located in the city of Córdoba, in a neighborhood with flat topography and exclusively residential character, this house is characterized by its tectonic nature and its sober, introverted character. The placement on the lot is carried out using concrete walls, which, tied together by a framework of metal profiles, are arranged in a Cartesian manner to seek privacy or generate views. This creates boundaries and patios, as well as openings that connect with the golf course.

Functional organization. The house is structured around two volumes that slide and articulate with each other through a central axis. One volume is designated for social activities and the other for private ones. The social volume houses a kitchen with a service area, a dining room, a living room, and a space with a grill that oscillates between interior and exterior. In contrast, the private volume consists of three bedrooms, each with its respective en-suite bathroom.

The central axis runs linearly throughout the house. This axis features pauses, both exterior and interior, that allow for connection with the functional program. It begins at the street, providing vehicle and pedestrian access, traverses the interior with access to the main volumes, and offers an exit to a section of the patio that includes a gallery and a pool, culminating in a larger patio with a grassy expanse.

Materiality. A palette of noble materials. On the exterior, the exposed concrete walls and irregular porphyry harmoniously integrate into the landscaping. In the interior, the same exposed concrete, along with plank wood flooring, provides the quality necessary for daily life. In the lateral gallery and the barbecue area, the palette is inverted, using wood in the ceiling while continuing the design of the irregular porphyry in the flooring.

Landscape and atmosphere. From the design perspective, the creation of pathways and the generation of different atmospheres give landscaping a fundamental role. Native species from the province of Córdoba have been selected, creating a vernacular and familiar image. Groups of vegetation in various proportions respond to the outdoor use of the house, alternating to bloom throughout the seasons. This dynamism adds a unique and enriching character for the family members.