World
Cañuelas House / 3164.estudio + SDF Arquitectos

Cañuelas House / 3164.estudio + SDF Arquitectos - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Córdoba, Argentina
  • Landscape : Blas Spina
  • City: Córdoba
  • Country: Argentina
Cañuelas House / 3164.estudio + SDF Arquitectos - Image 9 of 18
© Juan Cruz Paredes

Location and context. Located in the city of Córdoba, in a neighborhood with flat topography and exclusively residential character, this house is characterized by its tectonic nature and its sober, introverted character. The placement on the lot is carried out using concrete walls, which, tied together by a framework of metal profiles, are arranged in a Cartesian manner to seek privacy or generate views. This creates boundaries and patios, as well as openings that connect with the golf course.

Cañuelas House / 3164.estudio + SDF Arquitectos - Image 6 of 18
© Juan Cruz Paredes

Functional organization. The house is structured around two volumes that slide and articulate with each other through a central axis. One volume is designated for social activities and the other for private ones. The social volume houses a kitchen with a service area, a dining room, a living room, and a space with a grill that oscillates between interior and exterior. In contrast, the private volume consists of three bedrooms, each with its respective en-suite bathroom.

Cañuelas House / 3164.estudio + SDF Arquitectos - Image 3 of 18
© Juan Cruz Paredes
Cañuelas House / 3164.estudio + SDF Arquitectos - Image 4 of 18
© Juan Cruz Paredes
Cañuelas House / 3164.estudio + SDF Arquitectos - Image 18 of 18
Axonometric diagram

The central axis runs linearly throughout the house. This axis features pauses, both exterior and interior, that allow for connection with the functional program. It begins at the street, providing vehicle and pedestrian access, traverses the interior with access to the main volumes, and offers an exit to a section of the patio that includes a gallery and a pool, culminating in a larger patio with a grassy expanse.

Cañuelas House / 3164.estudio + SDF Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Juan Cruz Paredes

Materiality. A palette of noble materials. On the exterior, the exposed concrete walls and irregular porphyry harmoniously integrate into the landscaping. In the interior, the same exposed concrete, along with plank wood flooring, provides the quality necessary for daily life. In the lateral gallery and the barbecue area, the palette is inverted, using wood in the ceiling while continuing the design of the irregular porphyry in the flooring.

Cañuelas House / 3164.estudio + SDF Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Sofa, Table, Chair, Lighting
© Juan Cruz Paredes

Landscape and atmosphere. From the design perspective, the creation of pathways and the generation of different atmospheres give landscaping a fundamental role. Native species from the province of Córdoba have been selected, creating a vernacular and familiar image. Groups of vegetation in various proportions respond to the outdoor use of the house, alternating to bloom throughout the seasons. This dynamism adds a unique and enriching character for the family members.

Cañuelas House / 3164.estudio + SDF Arquitectos - Image 10 of 18
© Juan Cruz Paredes
Cañuelas House / 3164.estudio + SDF Arquitectos - Image 13 of 18
© Juan Cruz Paredes

SDF Arquitectos
3164.estudio
SteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

Cite: "Cañuelas House / 3164.estudio + SDF Arquitectos " 24 Feb 2025. ArchDaily.

