Casa Barcelona / VVAA studio

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Albert Pujol Teixidó

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Josep Ma Delmuns

City: Terragona

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The new building project is organized based on the existing structural grid of the garage on the ground floor, allowing for the creation of open space on each level and another divided by the staircase core and wet rooms.

The program is configured radially from the vertical communication core towards the façades, providing all spaces with natural lighting and ventilation. Openings are created in the exterior terrace spaces with a south-facing orientation, connected to the day zones. These become new outdoor communal spaces, defined by a permeable ceramic closure to maintain privacy while allowing light to pass through.

The project's materiality is resolved with a neutral and clean background that highlights the natural wood flooring and the exposed ceramic vaulted ceiling in the main rooms. The same design language is used in the central furniture of the home, which equips both the kitchen-dining area and the living room, organizing the space.

Prioritizing energy efficiency and comfort inside the home, the project includes external insulation (SATE), photovoltaic solar panels, and aerothermal systems to meet the needs for hot water and climate control.