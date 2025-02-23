Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Iljuk Presbyterian Church / Oh Jongsang

Iljuk Presbyterian Church / Oh Jongsang - Exterior Photography, Concrete

  Architects: Oh Jongsang
  Year: 2024
  Lead Architects: Oh Jongsang
Iljuk Presbyterian Church / Oh Jongsang - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Oh Jongsang

Text description provided by the architects. Although it is a church building, we tried to restrain religious symbols from being used excessively and rethought the forms and spaces that were habitually applied. Instead of installing a large cross high in the sky, we placed a small and humble cross on the floor.

Iljuk Presbyterian Church / Oh Jongsang - Interior Photography, Wood
© Oh Jongsang
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Iljuk Presbyterian Church / Oh Jongsang - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Door, Concrete
© Oh Jongsang

The three cylindrical columns supporting the front piloti symbolize the doctrine of the Trinity. The wall where light pours in under the front skylight of the worship room was painted red, symbolizing the blood of Christ and giving the space a sense of vitality.

Iljuk Presbyterian Church / Oh Jongsang
© Oh Jongsang

Although it is a low, single-story building, the height of each part was varied to give the exterior a rhythmic feel, and the variation of the high and low ceilings inside provides a unique spatial experience. The piloti space was placed on the front road to widen the city streets. As the streets widened, the speed of the city slowed down, and became a more walkable place. By placing benches there, it became a new place for neighbors to rest.

Iljuk Presbyterian Church / Oh Jongsang
© Oh Jongsang

The important concept of composing the building is to segment one volume and insert three gardens in between. This allows light to enter deep into the building and creates airflow. An entrance garden, pine tree garden, and moss garden have different purposes and play unique roles in the adjacent interior spaces: The entrance garden draws the city road into the center of the building and creates a lively entrance sequence. The pine tree garden is located next to the restaurant, adding a rich feeling to the interior with light, wind, and trees. The moss garden allows soft north-facing light to flow into the chapel, making it a space of calm contemplation.

Iljuk Presbyterian Church / Oh Jongsang - Exterior Photography, Brick, Concrete
© Oh Jongsang

Project location

Address: Anseong-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

Oh Jongsang
