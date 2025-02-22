HORONG Bakery / Design Studio Maoom

+ 13

Text description provided by the architects. Horong Bakery holds a warm story that begins with the gentle glow of a small lantern, flickering like a candle. On a dark night, as the soft and tranquil light of a lantern emerges, it warmly embraces its surroundings, creating a cozy atmosphere. With this sentiment in mind, Horong Bakery aims to offer a comforting space where people can take a moment to rest amidst the fast-paced city life.

Located in a corner of the Godeok New Town development area, this bakery stands amidst the stark urban landscape, offering a place of respite where one can melt away the fatigue of daily life. The neutral beige tones and the natural light streaming through wide windows harmonize to create a serene and inviting ambiance. This design allows visitors to feel at ease within the warmth of the space, evoking a sense of stability and comfort—almost like being at home. Notably, the large columns, while grand in presence, provide a sense of security, making the space feel even more welcoming.

The columns and ceiling feature recurring circular details, adding both grandeur and softness to the space. Light enhances the dimensionality of these structures, giving them a rhythmic and dynamic presence that adds visual interest and vibrancy. Meanwhile, the overall color palette remains cohesive in a single tone, fostering a gentle and calming mood that encourages visitors to fully relax.

Tables and chairs, arranged along the floor, are made of warm wooden materials, with each seating area designed like an independent island, allowing for personal and private relaxation. The window-side seats are positioned to maximize the enjoyment of sunlight, blending with natural light to enhance the cozy atmosphere. At the center of the space, the bakery display is filled with freshly baked goods, spreading a delightful aroma throughout the air. Here, visitors can unwind with a warm cup of tea, letting go of the day's fatigue and embracing a moment of peace. At Horong Bakery, we hope that the small lights we kindle will come together, filling people's daily lives with even greater warmth and comfort.