World
HORONG Bakery / Design Studio Maoom - Interior Photography, KitchenHORONG Bakery / Design Studio Maoom - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairHORONG Bakery / Design Studio Maoom - Interior PhotographyHORONG Bakery / Design Studio Maoom - Image 5 of 18HORONG Bakery / Design Studio Maoom - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop Interiors
South Korea
HORONG Bakery / Design Studio Maoom - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Table, Glass
© Sungkee jin (soulgraph photography)

Text description provided by the architects. Horong Bakery holds a warm story that begins with the gentle glow of a small lantern, flickering like a candle. On a dark night, as the soft and tranquil light of a lantern emerges, it warmly embraces its surroundings, creating a cozy atmosphere. With this sentiment in mind, Horong Bakery aims to offer a comforting space where people can take a moment to rest amidst the fast-paced city life.

HORONG Bakery / Design Studio Maoom - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Sungkee jin (soulgraph photography)
HORONG Bakery / Design Studio Maoom - Image 17 of 18
Floor Plan
HORONG Bakery / Design Studio Maoom - Interior Photography
© Sungkee jin (soulgraph photography)

Located in a corner of the Godeok New Town development area, this bakery stands amidst the stark urban landscape, offering a place of respite where one can melt away the fatigue of daily life. The neutral beige tones and the natural light streaming through wide windows harmonize to create a serene and inviting ambiance. This design allows visitors to feel at ease within the warmth of the space, evoking a sense of stability and comfort—almost like being at home. Notably, the large columns, while grand in presence, provide a sense of security, making the space feel even more welcoming.

HORONG Bakery / Design Studio Maoom - Image 5 of 18
© Sungkee jin (soulgraph photography)
HORONG Bakery / Design Studio Maoom - Image 13 of 18
© Sungkee jin (soulgraph photography)
HORONG Bakery / Design Studio Maoom - Image 12 of 18
© Sungkee jin (soulgraph photography)

The columns and ceiling feature recurring circular details, adding both grandeur and softness to the space. Light enhances the dimensionality of these structures, giving them a rhythmic and dynamic presence that adds visual interest and vibrancy. Meanwhile, the overall color palette remains cohesive in a single tone, fostering a gentle and calming mood that encourages visitors to fully relax.

HORONG Bakery / Design Studio Maoom - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair
© Sungkee jin (soulgraph photography)

Tables and chairs, arranged along the floor, are made of warm wooden materials, with each seating area designed like an independent island, allowing for personal and private relaxation. The window-side seats are positioned to maximize the enjoyment of sunlight, blending with natural light to enhance the cozy atmosphere. At the center of the space, the bakery display is filled with freshly baked goods, spreading a delightful aroma throughout the air. Here, visitors can unwind with a warm cup of tea, letting go of the day's fatigue and embracing a moment of peace. At Horong Bakery, we hope that the small lights we kindle will come together, filling people's daily lives with even greater warmth and comfort.

HORONG Bakery / Design Studio Maoom - Image 16 of 18
© Sungkee jin (soulgraph photography)

Project location

Address:Pyeongtaek-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

About this office
Design Studio Maoom
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "HORONG Bakery / Design Studio Maoom" 22 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027120/horong-bakery-design-studio-maoom> ISSN 0719-8884

