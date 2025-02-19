Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
OUTPOST CAFE / space design A.LIVE - Image 2 of 20OUTPOST CAFE / space design A.LIVE - Interior Photography, ConcreteOUTPOST CAFE / space design A.LIVE - Image 4 of 20OUTPOST CAFE / space design A.LIVE - Image 6 of 20

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop Interiors
South Korea
  • Architects: space design A.LIVE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  731
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:PARK JONGSU
  • Lead Architects: Jeon Heesu
  • Design Team: Jeon Heesu, Shin Hwakyung
  • Technical Team: Lee Kenbok, Paik Sangin
  • Country: South Korea
OUTPOST CAFE / space design A.LIVE - Image 6 of 20
© PARK JONGSU

Text description provided by the architects. OUTPOST is inspired by Ganghwa's historical "Dondae." This space reinterprets the fortress's intense atmosphere to create a sanctuary where modern individuals can reconnect with nature and recharge.

OUTPOST CAFE / space design A.LIVE - Image 5 of 20
© PARK JONGSU
OUTPOST CAFE / space design A.LIVE - Image 2 of 20
© PARK JONGSU
OUTPOST CAFE / space design A.LIVE - Image 20 of 20
Axonometric Drawing
OUTPOST CAFE / space design A.LIVE - Image 13 of 20
© PARK JONGSU

The circular, low walls are central architectural elements reminiscent of the "Dondae," offering visitors a sense of security akin to being cradled in a maternal embrace. These walls also strategically guide sightlines and movement, fostering concentration on the natural surroundings.

OUTPOST CAFE / space design A.LIVE - Image 4 of 20
© PARK JONGSU
OUTPOST CAFE / space design A.LIVE - Image 18 of 20
First Floor Plan
OUTPOST CAFE / space design A.LIVE - Interior Photography, Concrete
© PARK JONGSU

Inside, subdued lighting enhances the interplay of natural light, drawing attention outward to the surrounding nature.

OUTPOST CAFE / space design A.LIVE - Image 15 of 20
© PARK JONGSU

