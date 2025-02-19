OUTPOST CAFE / space design A.LIVE

+ 15

Design Team: Jeon Heesu, Shin Hwakyung

Technical Team: Lee Kenbok, Paik Sangin

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. OUTPOST is inspired by Ganghwa's historical "Dondae." This space reinterprets the fortress's intense atmosphere to create a sanctuary where modern individuals can reconnect with nature and recharge.

The circular, low walls are central architectural elements reminiscent of the "Dondae," offering visitors a sense of security akin to being cradled in a maternal embrace. These walls also strategically guide sightlines and movement, fostering concentration on the natural surroundings.

Inside, subdued lighting enhances the interplay of natural light, drawing attention outward to the surrounding nature.