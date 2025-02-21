Memory of A Storehouse / Negishi Kenchiku Studio

+ 20

Lead Team: Akira Negishi

General Constructing: Shimada Koumusyo

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a renovation of an old storehouse in a town at the foot of Mount Akagi, which is surrounded by farmland. The client acquired the storehouse, which was left on the site as an attachment to a used house, and plans to use it as an office for his own business.

The existing building has been repeatedly expanded and remodeled, and although it is covered with galvanized iron sheets, the shape of the storehouse was maintained by the large roof that floats above the building. Now that it has completed its role as a storehouse, the memory of the storehouse fades day by day along with the changing environment. The former storehouse, which has continued to stand without being destroyed even after being left out of human hands, is a valuable source of knowledge about the history of the area. We positioned the renovation of the storehouse as a work to pass on the flow of time connected from this place's past to the future.

The roof of the storehouse, which is the symbol of the building, remains unchanged, and the outer walls have been renovated. Storage and a toilet were added to the previous extension, and the interior of the storehouse was given the function of an office. The doors and concrete block walls that give a sense of the building's era were left intact, and openings were installed to let in natural light.

By preserving the history of architecture, we are able to connect with the past and pass on memories to the future. As time continues to pass, the plants and trees in the garden change. The silver exterior walls blend in with the color of the sky and ground at any given time, reflecting the presence of this place as if floating through time.

If we can expand our imagination for the future through renovations, renovations that connect the past and present will continue depending on the owners from time to time, and the memory of the storehouse will be passed down to the next generation.