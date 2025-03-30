Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
House of Olives / ARHINGinženjering

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Institutional Buildings
Montenegro
© Ilya Ivanov

Text description provided by the architects. House of Olives is a building intended for the Association of Olive Growers of Montenegro as an administrative and educational center. It is also conceived as a meeting place for tourists and devotees of olive fruit products. The available location, the project program, the specific configuration of the terrain, the historical core of the fortified city and the vernacular architecture from the surroundings were noticed as the material from which the original spatial assembly could be composed. The architectural expression is realized according to the principle of group form creating a space rich in visual sequences. All this is related to the existing urban fabric and the traditional setting of the old town courtyards, composed of several buildings that build a mutual functional and aesthetic whole. The design solution is a composition of roofs combined with flat parts. The yard is covered except for a circular opening that allows growth of the olive. 

© Ilya Ivanov

Olive oil manufacturing process - The manufacturing process begins with the delivery of olives and their processing into oil which is stored in special stainless-steel tanks located in the storage next to the production. As a by-product of squeezing olives, a pomace appears, which is stored in a special room in the basement. Wardrobes for workers are located on the ground floor of the building. The process of oil packaging takes place in the basement of the building where is a storage for bottles, packaging and forwarding of the finished product. Retrieval of the finished product is done from this floor. Space for tasting and selling products - This space is located on the ground floor and is an important segment in terms of tourist offer because it is planned to sell exclusive products of the highest quality. It is visually connected with the process of oil extraction and the yard, which is one of the essential contents of the building, because there is an olive tree as a central and symbolic motif.

© Ilya Ivanov

Space for education and administration - On the first floor of the building, in accordance with the project task, there is a multifunctional hall intended for permanent education and seminars for all olive growers of Montenegro. The capacity of the hall is 80 visitors. It is related to the administrative part, which consists of three offices for permanent employees. Next to this block there is a kitchenette and a bathroom. Given the educational function of the facility and the openness of the facility to visitors, there is no strict division of zones for work, education and visits. The inspiration for the interior design of the House of Olives was found in the immediate surroundings of Old Town Bar, but with the aim of offering a modern interpretation of traditional elements, such as stone, arch and olive trees. They become the main motifs in the interior of the building. The main experience upon entering are the views that extend towards Old Town Bar, the cultural and architectural heritage of the city of Bar.

© Lejla Nurković

Cite: "House of Olives / ARHINGinženjering" 30 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027053/house-of-olives-arhinginzenjering> ISSN 0719-8884

