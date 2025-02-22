Visitor Center Đalovića Pećina / ARHINGinženjering

+ 17

Text description provided by the architects. The Visitor Center as the starting point of the tourist offer for a tour of the Đalovića Cave is being developed in a challenging location in the form of a group format. The building is the result of a response to the found context of built physical structures and the surrounding landscape, primarily the proximity of the Bistrica River and mountain peaks. The object is exposed to views from all sides, so the offered form is loose and playful. Due to the time-limited stay of visitors who are part of the tour to Đalovića Cave, the main idea was to establish physical and visual contact with the river as a dominant design factor as soon as possible. That's why the building is "split" into two parts, grouping functions so that the hall area becomes an extended terrace that overlooks the river.

The Visitor Center "Đalovića Pećina" with accompanying facilities (cafe-bar with restaurant, offices, exhibition space, presentation hall, etc.) was built in the coastal part of the Bistrica River. A parking space is planned next to the building. Visitors are directed from here to the starting station of the cable car that leads to Đalovića Cave. The building has a ground floor, located so that it can be viewed from all sides, opening up views of the river and the road to the Podvrh monastery.

The facility is accessed via a driveway connected to the parking lot. It is functionally differentiated into two zones - right and left, which "opens" towards the river. The right side contents include a restaurant with a sanitary block, while on the left side, there is: an info desk with a souvenir shop, a museum exhibition area, a presentation hall, an infirmary, and a service. The administrative tract is located at the entrance of the facility, which allows direct and unhindered access to employees. The mentioned units are integrated by a covered open hall space made of steel construction, which becomes a gathering point for visitors. The project task of the Investor, the available location and the specific configuration of the terrain influenced the spatial design of the building. At the same time, all the specifics of the extremely stimulating environment were considered. In particular, the architecture of the building was influenced by the surrounding architecture, natural materials such as pebbles and the visual connection with the Bistrica river.

An architectural expression and the concept were defined through the principle of "group form", composed of several buildings that build a functional and aesthetic ensemble with an adequate mutual relationship. Through the process of transposition, the architectural composition was conceived of multi-pitched roofs with a slope of 16°. By the contrast of the two materials in carefully balanced volumes and the layout of the openings, an adequate response to the environment was achieved. Special attention was paid to the covered hall space, which integrates all the contents and is also the main meeting place. A solar power plant with a capacity of 46 solar panels is installed on the roof of the canopy.