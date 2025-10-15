Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Mountain Retreat / Archermit

Mountain Retreat / Archermit

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Lodging
Luzhou, China
  • Category: Lodging
  • Design Director: Zhe Yang (Partner)
  • Technical Director: Renzhen Chen (Partner)
  • Design Team: Rui Yang, Qinmei Hu, Yaxian Zhao, Yuanjun Gou, Yuting Huang
  • Client: Xuyong Town People's Government, Xuyong County
  • Copywriting: Youcai Pan, Xiangxin Ge
  • Materials Used: Straw paint, copper-aluminum composite panels, ultra-clear insulated glass, wood grain paint, small blue tiles (mixed), lava panels, micro-cement, spruce wood panels
  • Construction Drawing Team: Chengdu Meixia Architectural Design Co., Ltd.
  • City: Luzhou
  • Country: China
Mountain Retreat / Archermit - Exterior Photography
© HereSpace Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Hongyan Village, Xuyong County, Luzhou City, Sichuan Province, the project is nestled against the majestic and picturesque Danshan Mountain, facing the serene and expansive tea fields. Both Hongyan Village (Red Rock Village) and Danshan Mountain derive their names from the red rocks that characterize the local landscape.

Cite: "Mountain Retreat / Archermit" 15 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027042/mountain-retreat-archermit> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Arch-Exist

山岫·隐于泸州茶田乡野间的避世民宿/小隐建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

