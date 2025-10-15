Mountain Retreat / Archermit

+ 34

Category: Lodging

Design Director: Zhe Yang (Partner)

Technical Director: Renzhen Chen (Partner)

Design Team: Rui Yang, Qinmei Hu, Yaxian Zhao, Yuanjun Gou, Yuting Huang

Client: Xuyong Town People's Government, Xuyong County

Copywriting: Youcai Pan, Xiangxin Ge

Materials Used: Straw paint, copper-aluminum composite panels, ultra-clear insulated glass, wood grain paint, small blue tiles (mixed), lava panels, micro-cement, spruce wood panels

Construction Drawing Team: Chengdu Meixia Architectural Design Co., Ltd.

City: Luzhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Hongyan Village, Xuyong County, Luzhou City, Sichuan Province, the project is nestled against the majestic and picturesque Danshan Mountain, facing the serene and expansive tea fields. Both Hongyan Village (Red Rock Village) and Danshan Mountain derive their names from the red rocks that characterize the local landscape.