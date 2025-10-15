Mountain Retreat / Archermit

-
Architects: Archermit
- Area: 693 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Arch-Exist, HereSpace Photography
-
Lead Architect: Youcai Pan
-
- Category: Lodging
- Design Director: Zhe Yang (Partner)
- Technical Director: Renzhen Chen (Partner)
- Design Team: Rui Yang, Qinmei Hu, Yaxian Zhao, Yuanjun Gou, Yuting Huang
- Client: Xuyong Town People's Government, Xuyong County
- Copywriting: Youcai Pan, Xiangxin Ge
- Materials Used: Straw paint, copper-aluminum composite panels, ultra-clear insulated glass, wood grain paint, small blue tiles (mixed), lava panels, micro-cement, spruce wood panels
- Construction Drawing Team: Chengdu Meixia Architectural Design Co., Ltd.
- City: Luzhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Hongyan Village, Xuyong County, Luzhou City, Sichuan Province, the project is nestled against the majestic and picturesque Danshan Mountain, facing the serene and expansive tea fields. Both Hongyan Village (Red Rock Village) and Danshan Mountain derive their names from the red rocks that characterize the local landscape.