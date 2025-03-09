Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  SP House / Karina Duque

SP House / Karina Duque

Tunquen, Chile
SP House / Karina Duque - Image 2 of 45
Text description provided by the architects. SP House is located on the central coast of Chile, in the third row from the beach, on a plot with an unobstructed view of the sea to the west and the ravines filled with the region’s characteristic vegetation to the northeast.

SP House / Karina Duque - Image 38 of 45
The project's main concept arises from the desire to capture these views and sunlight while also integrating the functional needs with the outdoors, promoting open spaces, encouraging social interaction, and establishing a close relationship with the natural surroundings.

SP House / Karina Duque - Interior Photography, Wood, Deck
To achieve this, the house was designed as three independent modules connected by a circulation axis that creates intermediate linking spaces. These spaces open on both sides through large windows, ensuring a continuous flow between the interior and exterior, allowing natural light to enter throughout most of the day, and providing transparency and depth to the landscape when viewed from outside.

 

SP House / Karina Duque - Image 43 of 45
First Floor Plan

These three volumes are rotated at specific angles to enhance privacy and frame particular views of the landscape. Their points of articulation generate new outdoor living spaces, including a covered terrace sheltered from the wind and a reflecting pool separated from the main swimming pool by a bridge, which projects the view toward the Pacific Ocean. Both elements are connected to a large terrace in front of the main living area.

 

SP House / Karina Duque - Interior Photography, Bedroom
The two end volumes house the private spaces, while the central volume—the only one with two levels—contains the family’s communal areas. The first floor accommodates the kitchen, living room, and dining room, while the second floor features a playroom that overlooks the living area, creating a visual connection between different spaces. Additionally, the playroom enjoys an unobstructed view of the sea, enhanced by the orientation and slope of the roof beams.

SP House / Karina Duque - Image 41 of 45
Sections
SP House / Karina Duque - Interior Photography, Wood, Deck
Although the house primarily opens westward to capture ocean views, the central volume has a high window facing east on the second level. Due to the playroom’s balcony-like layout, morning light floods all the common areas as well as the circulation spaces.

SP House / Karina Duque - Interior Photography, Wood
© Fernanda Castro
SP House / Karina Duque - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, Lighting, Chair
Finally, following the original premise of allowing nature to appear throughout the house’s journey, the volume containing the two secondary bedrooms features a rooftop terrace protected from the western wind, directing its view toward the northeast. This perspective embraces a landscape filled with sclerophyllous vegetation growing in the ravines, characteristic of Chile’s central region.

SP House / Karina Duque - Exterior Photography, Deck
Karina Duque
Cite: "SP House / Karina Duque" [Casa SP / Karina Duque] 09 Mar 2025. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags