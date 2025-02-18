Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  La Sal Pavilion / CHS+R arquitectos (José Rodríguez, Antonio Herrero y Juan Suárez) + Carlos Montes

La Sal Pavilion / CHS+R arquitectos (José Rodríguez, Antonio Herrero y Juan Suárez) + Carlos Montes

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion, Temporary Installations
  Architects In Charge: José Rodríguez, Antonio Herrero, Juan Suárez, Carlos Montes
  Structure And Installations: David Villegas Cerredo
  Construction: Francisco Pérez Díez (Pérez Díez SL).
  Structure: Jesus Gómez Román (Hierro Puro)
  Salinero: Juan Ruiz Muriel. Salinero (Salina del Molino de Ossio S.L.)
La Sal Pavilion / CHS+R arquitectos (José Rodríguez, Antonio Herrero y Juan Suárez) + Carlos Montes - Exterior Photography
© Javier Orive

Text description provided by the architects. The Bahía de Cádiz Natural Park is one of the main coastal wetlands in Europe. The urban core of San Fernando is located within it. Unique for the diversity of its ecosystem, it contains a true labyrinth of dunes, channels, and marshes. Its coastline and landscape constitute one of the natural enclaves with the greatest heritage, architectural, and identity interest.

La Sal Pavilion / CHS+R arquitectos (José Rodríguez, Antonio Herrero y Juan Suárez) + Carlos Montes - Exterior Photography
© Javier Orive

As a catalyst, we propose a pavilion that aims to activate one of the most abundant and sustainable natural resources available in the park: salt. Its traditional uses coexist with multiple applications that can provide economic and social impetus. Based on the combination of new technologies and vernacular processes, they express the most interesting aspects of ancestral knowledge and the potential of digital tools.

La Sal Pavilion / CHS+R arquitectos (José Rodríguez, Antonio Herrero y Juan Suárez) + Carlos Montes - Image 4 of 23
© Fernando Alda

We use three materials: salt, wood, and steel. The accumulated salt forms the base. The wood serves as an interior delimiter and exterior continuity. The emerging element references the ancient metal structures used in the salt trade.

La Sal Pavilion / CHS+R arquitectos (José Rodríguez, Antonio Herrero y Juan Suárez) + Carlos Montes - Image 10 of 23
© Javier Orive
La Sal Pavilion / CHS+R arquitectos (José Rodríguez, Antonio Herrero y Juan Suárez) + Carlos Montes - Image 22 of 23

This pavilion is a tool for social transformation in public space, linking what happens in the center with what occurs in its immediate surroundings.

La Sal Pavilion / CHS+R arquitectos (José Rodríguez, Antonio Herrero y Juan Suárez) + Carlos Montes - Image 3 of 23
© Javier Orive

An upright element, a tower that allows us to glimpse the adjacent areas, the periphery, and connect with it. An emerging device, akin to the Tower of Hercules, a typology for understanding, discovering, and connecting with the environment. Revealing the salt pans, the system that structures them, channels, and estuaries, forming spaces that were and are opportunities for growth and development for their inhabitants, from a strictly sustainable perspective. Intervening with only water, sun, and wind.

La Sal Pavilion / CHS+R arquitectos (José Rodríguez, Antonio Herrero y Juan Suárez) + Carlos Montes - Exterior Photography
© Javier Orive

From the urban center, we emerge outward, toward the environment and its resources, addressing social and climatic issues transversely. Elevating vernacular values, traditional ways of life that are highly sustainable, alongside economic and social development. The interior of the pavilion becomes a knowledge space, and in its surroundings, multiple gatherings are organized.

La Sal Pavilion / CHS+R arquitectos (José Rodríguez, Antonio Herrero y Juan Suárez) + Carlos Montes - Image 11 of 23
© Javier Orive

We have explored the natural crystallization process by developing salt panels that cover the tower. We use a base element, 100% recycled cast acrylic. Its surface is covered to enhance adhesion with a layer of bio-resin, applied manually, on which the salt, grown in the crystallizer of the salt pan, is poured, resulting in the most translucent crystal.

La Sal Pavilion / CHS+R arquitectos (José Rodríguez, Antonio Herrero y Juan Suárez) + Carlos Montes - Image 5 of 23
© DEL RIO BANI
La Sal Pavilion / CHS+R arquitectos (José Rodríguez, Antonio Herrero y Juan Suárez) + Carlos Montes - Image 12 of 23
© DEL RIO BANI

The salt used to form the salt panels is collected manually by immersing fine fiberglass nets in the Crystallizer or Tajería (salt pan), where a crust of salt forms made up of crystals adhered to each other, creating a sort of ephemeral geode or perhaps not so ephemeral.

La Sal Pavilion / CHS+R arquitectos (José Rodríguez, Antonio Herrero y Juan Suárez) + Carlos Montes - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Fernando Alda

From the extraction process, the nets used are also reused; after the salt is extracted, they are transformed into textiles with thousands of embedded crystals, creating a unique texture capable of covering any surface.

La Sal Pavilion / CHS+R arquitectos (José Rodríguez, Antonio Herrero y Juan Suárez) + Carlos Montes - Exterior Photography
© Javier Orive

Top #Tags